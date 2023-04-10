As the weather gets nicer, many people want to get outside and out of their winter slump. Gardening is the perfect hobby if you find yourself in this boat. While there are many reasons why gardening can be inaccessible to college students, including living in a dorm/apartment or having restrictions enforced by landlords, there are still ways to work around that, such as community gardens. Here are some of the many reasons you should consider taking up gardening:
Mental health
One great benefit of gardening is its ability to improve mental health. Some of the many ways this happens are by providing contentment and a feeling of accomplishment, boosting self-esteem and improving focus. There is something special about eating a salad with vegetables you have grown or having a bouquet of flowers in your home that you planted. Harvested crops or flowers make great gifts for friends or family as well. Raking, weeding, and carrying bags of dirt are all forms of exercise — which also helps improve mental health. Gardening attracts many creatures, such as bees, butterflies, hummingbirds and bunnies. Coming face to face with these creatures in your garden is such a wonderful experience and has been shown to increase serotonin levels. Just spending time in nature can have a great effect on improving one’s mood.
Local ecology
Growing plants native to your area will help the local insects and animals find food and shelter. Creatures native to an area are adapted to survive with the resources of that area. Loss of habitat and use of pesticides has caused many species of insects and animals to lack the necessary shelter and food sources. Planting native gardens is a way to provide a necessary haven for those species. For instance, monarch butterflies have received much attention lately for their endangered species status largely due to loss of habitat, use of pesticides, and global warming. One way to help rebuild the monarch population is by planting milkweed and other native wildflowers. For Ohio, common milkweed, purple coneflower, aster and goldenrod are hardy flowers that monarchs love.
Community building
While gardening can be a solo activity, there are also many ways to interact with others. Cincinnati has community gardens where people can reap the benefits of gardening while working with community members to grow food for themselves and others. Another thing to consider is that many college students are going home for the summer to a place where they may have access to outdoor spaces for gardening. Home gardening is also a great way to connect with family members or neighbors by asking for tips or sharing techniques.
Reducing food waste
A composting bin is a wonderful tool for a gardener to have. Not only will the broken-down food and yard waste provide essential nutrients for plants to grow big and luscious, composting will also reduce the amount of food waste that goes into the landfill. In 2010, the USDA estimated that 218.3 pounds of food was thrown away per person. Vegetable and fruit scraps, egg shells, coffee grounds, and more can be saved from landfills and will aid in making your garden have the nitrogen-rich material it needs to flourish.
When it comes to gardening, you reap way more than you sow. It’s not just about the beautiful flowers or delicious crops. It changes how you perceive the world by helping you become part of something bigger than yourself.