Cincinnati, OH (45221)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy, windy conditions overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.