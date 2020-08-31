Congratulations, guys. Because of the pandemic, the general fee has been reduced to $358.00 — a 10% reduction — and the campus life fee has been reduced to $218.45 — a 15% reduction. Tuition and housing prices are fully intact, though.
“As you prepare for the Fall 2020 semester, we recognize the immense change and financial challenges that have developed as a result of this global pandemic,” the email from UC One Stop Student Services stated. Cleverly highlighting the percent reduced from both fees, the email fails to list the actual amount taken off of those costs. The general fee has been reduced by $39.78, and the campus life fee has been reduced by $38.47, a total of $78.25 saved for each student.
On the bursar’s website, the general fee is described as providing funding for non-instructional services. What services, exactly, and how are we getting access to them almost entirely online? Meanwhile, does a campus life fee even need to exist during this time? With students enrolled in a mix of online and hybrid classes this semester, the campus is a ghost town. Large gatherings are not permitted, and student activities are largely held virtually. So besides extra cleaning services and technical assistance, this new learning model must require significantly less cost to the university system due to a lack of on-campus events and activities.
Quite frankly, letting up only $78.25 is also a slap in the face to students who are struggling, as students have faced legitimate financial setbacks in recent months. Many have been cut from jobs. Others have underlying medical issues that prevent them from work. Some have to homeschool or babysit family day-in and day-out. No matter the individual situation, money matters are not looking good right now for anyone, let alone broke college students.
Refusing to lower tuition only reveals UC’s true disregard for students’ needs during a time of crisis. It doesn’t mean that online education is ‘just as good.’ It is no secret that online classes are automatically less engaging, less hands-on and lack the overall quality of in-person classes, big or small. We are supposed to be paying that sweet, sweet full-price for an in-person education and on-campus activities and services, not a makeshift online school with all its limitations.
UC students already pay way too much for a UC education, especially considering UC’s academic spending has decreased significantly in the last ten years, and thousands of our tuition dollars go directly to paying off the athletics deficit.
As Abby Stidham expressed in the recent article, Ohio higher-ed in crisis, UC and other Ohio universities are exaggerating the financial blows of the pandemic. UC is a large university with record enrollment of over 46,400 students this fall, each of whom was charged full tuition — besides those with scholarships and extraneous circumstances, of course. There should not be any problems ensuring that each can pay a little less during a crisis.
And by a little less, I do not mean $78.25.