Since March 2020, the University of Cincinnati (UC) has been faced with the need to create new rules and policies to keep the community safe. With COVID case numbers fluctuating each and every day, UC created a team of professionalsat UC Health at the beginning in order to keep track of the necessary precautions.
In a Feb. 24 announcement, the university stated there would no longer be a need for weekly mandatory testing for unvaccinated individuals. Soon after, on Mar. 2, UC publicized their decision that starting Mar. 12, masks would be optional in all academic buildings.
As a fully vaccinated student, I personally do not see much harm from these recent decisions. UC has said that they are keeping an eye on the number of COVID cases and that these rules are always subject to change if the numbers begin to rise. With that in mind, I find myself relying heavily on the idea that the university will do this, but the chances are, I could quickly be proven otherwise.
The strongest concern I have is unvaccinated individuals possibly spreading COVID and ruining the new mask-free policy for those of us that are fully vaccinated. With that being said, UC did state that testing will still be available to those who need it, so hopefully this will help that problem.
According to the CDC, it was documented on Feb. 23 that the weekly average of daily COVID cases had decreased by 37.7% in comparison to the previous weekly average. Knowing this, unless case numbers increase again, I feel okay with the updated UC rules.
However, a concern many students may have is that removing masks and not making testing mandatory will cause the spread to increase once again. If this happens, I hope the school will make the decision to require masks once again as soon as possible.
It is extremely important to me to still keep track of COVID cases and updated CDC guidelines. I think everyone should be made fully aware of all updates due to the inconsistency of the pandemic. If I find myself worried about an increase in cases, I would take it upon myself to wear my mask once again even if it is not required.
At this point in time, I think students are mostly enlivened to learn that the mask mandate is going away along with any mandatory testing, simply because of how long they have been taking place. I think the best thing to do overall is to stay alert of any important updates, get fully vaccinated including boosters, and choose to wear a mask in any situation in which you are uncomfortable.
I cannot say for sure whether I think these guidelines will stick, especially since there is a possibility of numbers increasing simply due to the lack of mandatory testing alone. However, I think that UC is doing their best to keep the students and community as safe and healthy as possible.