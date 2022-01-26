The University of Cincinnati (UC) takes a lot of pride in providing students with the necessary resources and tools they need in order to have a successful college career. They praise themselves for fulfilling this promise year after year. When thinking of the possibilities these resources may entail, the prominent one that stands out the most as a student would be well-trained, professional and established professors.
As students, we also choose to value this promise that the university will use our tuition money in ways that are beneficial to each of us. However, many of us have not actually taken the time to dive deep into the true income of our appraised professors.
As of the 2018-19 academic year, UC’s average yearly compensation for full-time associate professors on main campus was $101,200. The national average compensation for full-time associate professors was $110,089 in the 2017-18 academic year. The national average pay may vary based on location, prestige or higher tuition, but professors deserve more than what has been presented to them as the norm.
Professors at UC are commonly retired professionals or still working hands-on in their specific field. After seeing how much professors at other universities can make and taking UC’s professors’ work into consideration, their compensation feels inadequate. The involvement our university’s professors have in their respective career fields alone proves that they are worthy of higher salaries.
Outside of full-time professors, UC is also known for hiring and utilizing many adjunct professors. Adjunct professors are professors holding a part-time position based on an often renewable or previously discussed contract. Although these are rarely, if at all, full-time positions, I personally believe a fair salary is justified due to their dedication to the school.
The average pay for adjunct professors to teach one course at UC’s College of Arts and Sciences is $2,700. This means that adjuncts teaching eight courses per year make an approximate salary of $21,600, although each adjunct’s contract varies widely. Meanwhile, adjunct faculty’s base pay hadn’t increased in 16 years, as of data from 2019. While you must consider the differences in areas of study, tuition amounts and outstanding factors, $2,700 compared to the median national pay per course for full-time professors, $24,000, seems absurd.
In comparison to full-time professors, adjunct professors are severely underpaid at UC. Discovering things like this makes a student wonder where their money is truly going, and why not much of it is going toward what they actually value when it comes to a college education. For a start, adjunct professors should make at least $50,000 a year. Although this is not a limit on their potential pay and will vary based on the professor, this is a good start and baseline for UC. The many ways this could positively impact students at our university seem limitless.