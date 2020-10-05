This past week, the first presidential debate of the 2020 election season made waves, but not exactly in a good way. The debate opened up like a boxing match with two croaky old men at centerstage – President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Anyone who watched it saw the same thing: a nasty, polarizing cat fight. There was nothing said onstage that Americans hadn't heard before. Only this time, the attack ads were in the form of a direct conversation.
Of course, Trump's remarks were the worst of it. First, he purposefully cast doubt about the anticipated election results, undermining Americans' already depleted trust in democratic elections simply because he's currently trailing in polls. Second, he showed zero sympathy for the families of coronavirus patients and victims. Even more notably, he refused to condemn white supremacy, a move that triggered criticism from both parties in the following days.
Republican, Democrat, independent, whatever your views are on individual issues, this is unacceptable behavior. This is inhumane.
The morning after the match, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor, "Last night President Trump delivered one of the most disgraceful performances at a presidential debate that anyone has ever seen. Shakespeare summed up in 'Macbeth,' Trump's performance last night — a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing."
I want to emphasize Schumer's other comment on the debate as well: aren't we thoroughly embarrassed that this is our president? Aren't we entirely through with polarization and outright hatred?
While I'm no die-hard Biden fan, one thing was made stunningly clear that night: we cannot allow another four years of Donald Trump. A man unfit to protect and serve the American people, his tactics undermine democracy itself.
Biden's performance may have seemed weak compared to Trump's hyper-dominant, authoritarian rhetoric. However, I don't want that to confuse anyone; Biden would be the better president. He may have stumbled a few times, but his stutters are nothing in comparison to Trump's pointed manipulation and outright lies. Biden would be humane, at the very least.
Frankly, I don't even think Trump wants to continue being president, anyway. He just doesn't want to bear the blow to his ego when he loses. He's desperate to win and willing to say anything to get there. Even he probably knows that he's unfit to be president. This old white man doesn't care about a single person on the planet beside himself.
We've all tried to ignore the current president, what with the constant hate speech and turbulence the last four years. Now, as a fresh election rolls around, I think it's time to tune back in.
We can no longer ignore this man who wields so much power, a lunatic intending on destroying our democracy for his own personal gain. We can no longer sit in our silos and forget that the American people need sane governance to survive. We must vote Trump out this coming election, and do it decisively.