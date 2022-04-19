It’s easy to get wrapped up in the idea that humans are the dominant species on planet Earth. We’ve spread across every single continent, caused catastrophic change at every level of the food chain and multiplied the populations of everything from corn to cows just to fit our lifestyle goals.
As impressive as homo sapiens may be, giving other shapes and sizes of life a closer look will show us that we are far from alone. There are shrimp that can see colors you can’t even imagine, and crows that can talk to wolves. Plants, antsand fungi have all mastered the cooperative social relationships that humans struggle with every day. The bacterial cells in your body outnumber your own 10 to 1.
This crazy diversity of fur, fins, feathers and unique talents is more than just competition for the human race. We depend on these other, more successful organisms for survival.
This isn’t just about the fruit, fish and fungi we eat for meals, either. Most of the wildlife we take for granted is completely out of sight. Before we can even talk about the macroscopic flora and fauna we chow down on, we need to consider the microbial life that lets people eat fish and fungi in the first place.
Losing your gut biome probably wouldn’t kill you, but you’d be catching a lot of colds and waste most of your waking hours taking bathroom breaks. Humans are actually pretty self-sufficient in this respect: animals that rely on fermentation to digest, like cows and other grass-eaters, would starve without bacteria.
Just because we would survive, albeit uncomfortably, without our own bacteria doesn’t mean we’d last very long. The world’s plants rely on bacteria to keep the nitrogen cycle churning, so without microbial life all plants and animals would eventually starve. Worst of all, our bones, poop and oil spills would really pile up, because we depend on bacteria to clean up after our many messes.
It's easy to take these single-celled heroes for granted, but what about something bigger? Earth’s biomass is almost completely green. There are around 550 gigatons of carbon tied up in the life on our planet, and more than 80% of that is from the plant kingdom. It’s hard to pretend that we’re top dog when redwoods have been growing skyscrapers since our ancestors were still dodging dinosaur feet.
Humans have domesticated plants and carefully controlled their evolution through agriculture. But we have very literally upended the planet to plant corn and sugar on every spare inch of ground. Many people live with the assumption that we are changing the world to fit our needs, but who is really winning here? These plants have used humans to become more successful than any individual species in Earth’s history, and all humans are getting out of it is heart disease.
Our dependence on fossil fuels and industrial agriculture has pulled the rug out from under ecologies that most of us have never even noticed. We’re finding out the hard way that when we take other life on Earth for granted, we make decisions that are destructive for all of us.