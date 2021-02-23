If you’ve ever been on a tour of the local Civic Garden Center, a wonderfully educational and beautiful gem in the southeast corner of Corryville, you’ve probably seen the models. Water gets poured off the top of the three-dimensional representative “Cincinnati,” sprinkled on the model like rain, where we see the rainwater eventually mix with sanitary waste and dump into the Ohio River.
A piece of our century-old infrastructure from the late 1800s, the system isn’t built for so much water at once. Rainwater used to fall onto land and just get soaked up by the soil and plant-life. Now, due to the increase in population and city-living, everywhere is covered with surfaces that mess with the water’s natural cycle. We turned to sewage systems so we wouldn’t flood our cities, but the teeny sewage system we put together a century ago isn’t enough anymore.
When it rains, the system diverts all our raw wastewater, including flushed toilet water from homes and chemical waste from industrial plants, that would have been sent to wastewater treatment facilities into our waterways, untreated and absolutely filthy.
All the rainwater and all our untreated wastewater make for “combined sewage overflow” that drops about 11.5 billion gallons of raw sewage in a typical year into our rivers and eventually our oceans. Ever wonder why the city smells when it rains?
The pollution caused by this tiny pipe and extreme imperviousness problem just, plain sucks. Anyone would agree, but this issue simply isn’t talked about enough.
Maybe it’s because it seems science-y and a lot to grasp, but I promise you, it’s not something to overlook, especially because you can do your part to reduce the effects of this shot system.
All you need to take away from this is: don’t shower when it’s raining in this archaic city. Don’t shower, wash dishes, do laundry, flush the toilet, all that–– home water usage is a major reason why the system gets overloaded and starts dumping pollution into our waterways in the first place. If we stopped pouring our waste down the drains during rainy days, there’s a chance none of it would end up in the Ohio River.
So, if you care about the environment at all, this local problem is one to be aware of. The Civic Garden Center of Greater Cincinnati has taken it up as one of their top educational priorities, and if you’ve never been, I would highly recommend it. Not only do they teach about the sewage overflow issue, but they also educate on impervious surfaces that feed directly into the extreme rainwater issue.
Systemic change such as the implementation of permeable streets and sidewalks that let rain seep through rather than runoff into sewers would probably do worlds of good. Learning about local options to alleviate our sewage system is so important, as the public’s push on local government to put forth environmentally sound public policy could make this a reality.
In the meantime, the simple consideration of our water usage during rain showers is most of what we can do.