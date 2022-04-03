There have been loads of events that have the taken the world by surprise in the last few years, through a pandemic, threat of war and more. One thing that many might not have seen coming, however, is a bill recently passed in Florida called the “Parental Rights in Education” bill, also known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
This bill is a Republican-led agreement in which gender identity and sexuality will now be topics that are banned from classroom discussion for kindergarten through third grade. The representatives presenting this bill argue that these topics should be left for families to discuss on their own at home. The bill was, shockingly, officially approved.
I have many bones to pick with this new bill and many educated reasons as to why this is not at all beneficial to young students. One of the main goals of the bill that Gov. Rob DeSantis claims the bill will achieve is preventing the sexualization of children. Sexuality, however, has never been a required topic in most school systems from the get-go.
While the intent to diminish the sexualization of children is obviously great, there are many underlying factors to this bill that I feel are being intentionally brushed under the rug by the parties that are pushing for it.
In general, turning one’s identity into a political stance is harmful, and not a necessary lesson to give to children. There is not a need to suppress a child’s gender identity or sexuality, especially when there are already many children who are not sure of who to talk to about their underlying concerns in this area. School should be a safe space for kids everywhere, and this bill is completely diminishing that safe space.
The bill also allows parents of students to sue their school district if any school or teacher violates the bill. I think this makes sense if it happens in a harmful way, but far before this was put into place, if a child is put in danger, the parents have a right to stand up and even sue. The “Don’t Say Gay” law does not only come into place for dangerous situations, it makes the lack of boundaries within the law concerning.
Parents with views in opposition of LGBTQIA+ rights are likely to take advantage of these newfound laws allowing them to speak up, causing children struggling with their sexuality to feel even more suppressed. Many different types of sexualities are going to come about amongst children in Florida, whether they are allowed to talk about it or not.
I think the most positive way to go forward from here is to educate others on how important it truly is to teach today's youth that it is okay to be themselves. To put it simply, a law being put into place will not change who kids are and should not change the level of comfort children should be allowed to feel at school. If the bill was genuinely implemented for the safety of students, one can only hope the students truly do feel safe.