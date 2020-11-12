Joe Biden is the president-elect, but that does not mean we will forget what the Trump administration has revealed to a lot of us.
From the beginning, I always recommended people recognize that Donald Trump is not the creation of the problem, but a symptom of it. However, he has greatly exacerbated the problem.
The United States is a deeply flawed nation that has always had its struggles, but for so many to stand so firm with Trump now - amid massive civil unrest, constant lies, a mass death event and many other problems - is damning for this nation.
Even when on the cusp of defeat, Trump and his allies undermined the voting process with baseless claims and incited violence. For those who have paid attention to what he has been saying for years now, none of this is shocking.
Trump showed his true colors a long time ago. The reason he was able to get nearly 70 million votes this election cycle, despite all his deeply problematic flaws, is because there is an abundance of people who share those same colors.
Over the years, Trump and his allies have constantly bombarded us with brazen lies and hateful rhetoric, yet many downplayed the damage of that despite it being so apparent.
Trumpism is not likely to go away within the Republican party. They have stopped trying to hide their thinly veiled bigotry, and many of us will not forget that.
We will not forget how comfortable Trump made his supporters show us who they really are.
The political signs will begin to disappear from people’s front yards, but those people have already made it abundantly clear where they stand.
Marginalized communities have repeatedly pleaded, explaining how damaging a vote for Trump is against them and their rights, yet millions upon millions did not care.
Whether they realize it or not, a vote for Trump was an act of violence against vulnerable communities, and Biden reaching 270 electoral votes does not undo the damage.
A vote for Trump is not something I can overlook.
As someone, like so many others, who had to plead with my own parents not to vote against their own child’s rights, it would be so much easier to overlook political differences. But I cannot.
I cannot overlook the hordes of people coming to the decision that my humanity, and the humanity of millions upon millions of others, is inconsequential. How could I?
Trump supporters have failed to understand that their vote is not an indication of political leaning, but an indication of character.
It is an indication of a blatant disregard for the well-being of millions of others, that they do not care about us the way they care about their taxes. I will never forget.