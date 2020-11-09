The holiday season is quickly approaching after the end of daylight savings time, marked by earlier nights, a drop in temperatures and bare trees. With Thanksgiving in just a few weeks, college students will be returning home to reunite with family and friends for the first major travel holiday in the age of coronavirus.
Typically, this time of year is characterized by its ability to bring people closer through gift-giving, good food and quality time with loved ones. However, with over 47 million global cases of COVID-19, many are left wondering how to navigate the season that is traditionally revolved around travel and family gatherings during a pandemic.
Whether you have accepted it or not, the truth still stands: The reality of COVID-19 is our new normal. Even with Operation Warp Speed underway, health experts don't anticipate a widely available vaccine until the middle of 2021. This means that until this hypothetical situation comes true, the coronavirus will continue to plague our communities through asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission, an invisible killer with no foreseeable end.
While some people might have disregarded the severity of the virus amidst the weekend of Halloween parties, coupled with the anticipation of the election, let's take a step back to remind ourselves of what COVID-19 can do to a person.
Common symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, or a fever and chills – nothing we haven't all heard before. However, Harvard Medical School reports that people infected by the virus are also experiencing neurological and gastrointestinal symptoms, both of which may occur with or without respiratory complications, such as loss of taste and smell, numbness in the hands and feet, delirium, vomiting and diarrhea.
More alarmingly, Harvard says that there has been a greater-than-expected number of younger patients being hospitalized for, and sometimes dying from, serious strokes and blood clots connected to COVID-19. Still feeling invincible?
Even though back in March, no one imagined that we'd be spending the end of the year masked up, here we are. Rather than clinging to the holiday season's formalities with the hope of reviving a sense of past normalcy, we should adapt the way we celebrate to comply with the guidelines set in place to protect public health. In the age of social media and rapidly developing technology, this feat proves possible.
By now, we are no strangers to virtual gatherings, online shopping and limiting contact with people outside of our households. For holidays like Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Kwanza and Christmas, families should opt for small dinners with only the people they live with and contactless deliveries for those they want to share the love to.
When traveling, adhere to mask-wearing policies in compliance with CDC guidelines. If Zoom calls with extended family aren't your thing, the art of writing letters and sending postcards allows for an old-fashioned way to remain connected. If your family absolutely has to have a gathering, request that they be tested beforehand and follow social distancing recommendations.
We've had almost the entire year to adjust to our new normal. While the fatigue from the restrictions and stress of living in a pandemic has taken its toll on everyone, it's crucial that we don't lose sight of what we are protecting ourselves against. With a few sacrifices, we can all do our part in the fight against COVID-19 and still spread some holiday cheer.