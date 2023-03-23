It’s been an omnipresent policy in nearly every workplace or school I’ve been in – if you want to call in sick, fine, but you’ll have to provide a doctor’s note along with it. At first glance, this appears sensible – calling in sick can have consequences for people around you. Maybe you have a group project in a class and calling in sick means your teammates have more work to do. Maybe your professor now has to make up a test for you because you missed it on the day it was given. Or perhaps it’s an even smaller inconvenience – say that same professor has to send you an email or two to catch you up. It makes sense to disincentivize the cause of these events.
What doesn’t make sense, though, is the way that doctor’s note policies go about it. Instead of their seemingly intended goal of making a day off slightly more tedious, they result in a far worse scenario: being forced to pay for a doctor’s appointment any time you can’t attend a regular commitment. In turn, doctor’s note requirements often result in the unintended consequence of encouraging people to come to school or work despite their illness.
This policy decision makes even less sense for work and incentivizes sick shows more. For those that often have this policy applied to them most harshly (poor, hourly wage earners), it double dips on the economic urgency to go in despite being ill. You’re already losing an entire day’s worth of wages – say $120 for a $15 an hour minimum wage worker – but you’re also being punished with the time loss and monetary cost of a doctor’s appointment.
Even more so, the absurdities of doctor’s note requirements show in the experiences of those with chronic conditions. For example, say you have a condition like diabetes where, depending upon the day and the severity of your condition, working for long periods or even going to work at all can be an insurmountable challenge. Now, you’re presented with a dilemma: should you push through the pain of work to earn some income while suffering, or should you stay home to suffer slightly less but be forced to pay a substantial amount of money to prove you’re suffering?
In part, it would be reasonable to argue that the true problem here is our healthcare system in the United States. If getting a doctor’s note was a free or low-cost affair, it might not be such a problematic preventative measure. Unfortunately, though, we don’t have a better healthcare system – and even if we did, doctor’s note policies still force chronically ill individuals to visit the doctor constantly to meet their needs.
This is not to say that all policies which disincentivize call-offs are bad. To an extent, they can be valid. But when emergencies or illnesses pop up, it’s unfair to students and workers alike to strip them of their hard-earned wages simply because they couldn’t make it in.