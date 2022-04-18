On April 10, Ohio state Senator Teresa Fedor (D-Toledo) introduced Senate Bill 318 (SB 318), which would delegate federal funds to providing free preschool for all Ohio children.
While SB 318 has the support of Ohio Democrats, the bill faces an uphill battle among Republicans in the Ohio Senate. Several Ohio politicians have been quick to highlight the benefits and the problems with the passage of such a bill.
It is no secret that the United States has a childcare crisis on its hands. The National Institute For Early Childhood Research has found a steady decline in preschool enrollment among eligible three- and four-year-olds over the past couple of years. In 2020 alone, U.S. enrollment among three- and four-year-olds in all preschool programs – preschool general and special education plus federal- and state-funded Head Start programs – was at 44% for four-year-olds and only 17% for three-year-olds.
The need for increased enrollment among eligible children has never been more evident. Unfortunately for many, the cost to send their child to preschool is too much of a barrier to justify. A 2017 study by the National Center for Education Statistics found that 31% of their respondents suggested cost was the primary barrier in finding childcare. Providing free preschool would eliminate the biggest barrier for nearly one-third of Americans.
It is equally no secret that providing these services would come with bumps in the road. No plan is perfect, and the plans introduced by SB 318 are no exception to this rule. Opponents of the bill have cited numerous studies to highlight the downstream impacts of universal preschool.
Most prominently, access to childcare facilities becomes scarce due to the increase in usage among three- and four-year-olds. A 2018 study published by Jessica Brown, an assistant professor in the department of economics at the University of South Carolina, found that nearly 2,700 fewer seats were available in childcare centers in New York City in the year following New York City’s passage of universal preschool.
By mandating preschool, the choices available for childhood education dramatically reduce. Not all parents prefer to place their children in preschool, and some prefer to have their child’s early education run by a religious institution.
Even if you were to ignore the political motivations on both sides of the aisle, it is very clear that preschool has numerous educational benefits. A study by the Learning Policy Institute found that students who attend preschool programs are more prepared for school. The study also reports positive effects on children’s early literacy and mathematics skills.
In other words, students who attend preschool often are better off than those who do not. While this is certainly not the case 100% of the time, it is enough to encourage preschool enrollment.
It is difficult to argue against the notion that universal preschool is an inherently good thing. Opponents of the concept are not opposed to the idea itself, but rather the flaws with its implementation. Therefore, it is incumbent upon Ohio lawmakers to find a middle ground that can minimize as many flaws as possible while also delivering as many benefits as possible.
Providing the funding to set up universal preschool should not tie mandatory preschool enrollment with it. Allowing parents the choice of several different opportunities, including religious schooling, private, or the free state-funded preschool, would also boost support for the bill as it would ensure that no one is being forced into anything.
The future of the United States lays in the hands of its youth for generations to come. The only way to boost the chances of the best possible outcome is to ensure access to education for all of America’s youth. Several other states have begun setting up free preschool programs and more will continue to do so.
Eventually, whether it is in 2022 or 30 years from now, Ohio will pass a universal preschool bill. Instead of putting it off and risking the neglection of more generations of youth, Ohio lawmakers should do the right thing and vote to ensure that all Ohio children will have access to no-cost preschool for decades to come.