The second campaign of the Wes Miller era has officially begun, and the University of Cincinnati (UC) men’s basketball team is off to a 3-1 start after falling to Northern Kentucky University Vikings 51-64. After becoming the first ever head coach to start 5-0 in their first season at UC last year, Miller once again had the Bearcats playing well in early November before suffering the recent blowout loss. With wins against Chaminade, Cleveland State, and Eastern Kentucky, the Bearcats will head into the annual Maui Jim Maui Invitational held in Hawaii with a positive record despite an abysmal second-half performance versus the Vikings.
UC’s level of competition in the young season will quickly flip the switch as the Bearcats will play the No. 14 University of Arizona Wildcats on Nov. 21, the opening day of the tournament. Just one day later, UC will take on either No. 17 San Diego State or Ohio State, who has also received votes in the AP Top 25 Poll. Other members of the Maui tournament include No. 9 Arkansas, No. 10 Creighton and No. 23 Texas Tech.
The Bearcats are 1-5 versus ranked opponents under Wes Miller with three of those losses coming at the hands of conference rivals Houston. UC defeated No. 14 Illinois in the Hall of Fame Classic last season, giving Miller his 5-0 start.
Through four games this season, it is clear that the offense runs through guards David DeJulius and Landers Nolley II. DeJulius, the American Athletic Conference (AAC) player of the week, has led the red and black in scoring in all four games this year and is averaging 18.5 points per game. In his third year in a Bearcat uniform, DeJulius has become a clear leader and the main closer for this team.
Nolley, the newly made Bearcat and Memphis transfer, has had an immediate and obvious impact on both ends of the floor. The six-foot, seven-inch guard leads the Bearcats in minutes played and has been a bully to his smaller defenders.
With the likes of the speedy Mika Adams-Woods, the deadly-from-deep Jeremiah Davenport, and big-man Victor Lakhin, who just posted his second career double-double against Cleveland State, Miller seems to have found his starting five going forward. An experienced group, the Bearcats roster eight players who are seniors or above, including all starters besides redshirt sophomore Lakhin.
The veteran status of Miller’s squad should benefit them heading into the most brutal non-conference stretch of their schedule. The key for the Bearcats will be their depth as they will need players like forward Jarrett Hensley, fifth-year Indiana transfer Rob Phinisee, and the freakishly athletic first-year Daniel Skillings Jr. to step up in big moments.
With a more talented and experienced roster as well as a true offseason for Miller and company, the Bearcats are undoubtedly more prepared for the spotlight that Miller aims to put the program in. However, there is a long way to go for UC, who had a current NET ranking of 96 before suffering its first loss- as it proves difficult to crack the Top 25 for the first time with Miller at the helm.
Should UC win against Arizona and/or San Diego State or Ohio State, its resume would receive an excellent boost when the committee considers the Bearcats for the tournament in March. At the very least, UC needs to compete and prove themselves amongst the upper echelon of college basketball in their final season before entering the gauntlet that is the Big 12.