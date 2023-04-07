Democracy is often touted as necessary for a healthy government in the modern era. It’s a key component of moving on the political path towards a utopia – after all, how can a society’s politics even begin to step towards healthiness if they aren’t a result of the beliefs and values of the entire population? It’s a great sentiment, and democracy is important, but even the most surface-level analysis of democracy – the one with strong (albeit dwindling) support among the most powerful political parties in the United States – is not the democratic standard we should be trying to live up to. It may include voting (at least for most people), a dash of civic engagement here or there, or even some transparency if we’re lucky – but to truly live within a democracy means so much more than that.
For a democracy to thrive, voting is only one component of a series of concepts that make policy a choice of the people. You may elect a representative that claims to support a policy you deem to be worth your vote. You may see that one person running for your local school board election seems more willing to engage in discussions to refine and educate their beliefs. You may even see past the person to the party they represent – such as a third-party candidate – and view a vote for them as a way to express your disillusionment with the status quo. All of these are perfectly acceptable representations of how voting can play into your ability to engage with policymakers.
What they don’t illustrate, though, is all the ways we fail to allow members of our political society to engage with policy and policymakers. Failures of the education system; the limitations of voting in a two-party, first past the post system; the lack of oversight on politicians; the lack of transparency in day-to-day governance; the undemocratic structures that make up most governmental bodies; and more all contribute to the sense of incompleteness in our democracy. The reason why is simple: democracy isn’t just about voting; it’s about giving members of a political body the ability to engage with policymaking decisions and discussions regularly.
Despite calling ourselves a democratic society, we often see this truth in our everyday life. At the local level, it might be an executive session in a UC Board of Trustees or Cincinnati City Council meeting, the fact that so many local bureaucratic positions are filled by nepotism or elected solely by one or a few people, or the unfortunate reality that even ballot initiatives – one of the closest samples of direct policy impact from voters – are often intentionally written to omit key facts or be misleading.
This problem is not easy to solve – and, like numerous other political issues, it will be deliberated for decades to come. The crucial part, though, is to recognize that key factors in this fight, like transparency, can be radically improved by small changes that are possible to achieve. Just recently, for instance, lawmakers voted to require the Cincinnati referendum on the sale of Cincinnati Southern Railway to Norfolk Southern to list the name Norfolk Southern in the language instead of a subsidiary. While changes like this aren’t drastic, they make voting and policymaking more accessible to everyday people. That’s exactly what a democratic society should strive to do.