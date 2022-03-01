There is a lot of entropy in a college neighborhood. Things are always changing, whether it’s the constantly shifting trash bins on the sidewalk or the boarded-up windows of soon-to-be-flipped houses.
It is obvious that this part of the city changes quickly. If the constant construction isn’t a dead giveaway, the long-empty laundromats on every corner surely are.
The narrow streets and tall, Victorian houses that cluster around UC’s campus feel timeless for a reason. Clifton Heights, University Heights and Fairview (CUF) are neighborhoods that have been growing and changing for more than a century now.
To Americans, this is ancient history. CUF is one of the first ever suburbs in Cincinnati, and these narrow streets have been around so long that they even predate the cars that crowd them today.
Horse-drawn Omnibuses and incline cable cars allowed early Cincinnatians to expand out of the downtown basin and onto the hillsides most students live on today. CUF was surrounded by three of Cincinnati’s five inclines, and our neighborhood’s growth has been shaped more by this early mass transit than any other.
So where does that leave us now? Between a rising student population and some hefty private development projects, plenty of people would say that the university neighborhoods are having some growing pains.
Rush hour on Clifton Avenue is an unwelcome reminder that our community was never meant to withstand the congestion of personal vehicles. The tumultuous lives of college students leave city streets trashed, and the high turnover rate of graduating renters means that houses and whole neighborhoods can be left without any long-term ownership or investment.
These houses are as beautiful and antique as anything standing in Hyde Park, but those houses are worth millions and my bedroom ceiling is caving in. UC might be a cultural hub for Cincinnati, but there is no denying that college students can take their toll on a neighborhood.
There are plenty of reasons I’d rather live my life in 2022 than 1900, but I think it’s safe to say that our neighborhood has lost something since commutes were done by streetcar. CUF was a vibrant, self-supported community filled with local grocers, laundromats, and families. But the multi-family Victorian homes that keep CUF walkable have been illegal to build for decades now, and our gutted public transit has left us cut off from most of the city.
Car-dependent suburbanites keep our roads cluttered, and slumlord rental companies leave our basements flooded. The university ecosystem has been sidelining families that live here for decades, and our student lifestyles guarantee that no one will be around long enough to care.
How do we turn it around? A good place to start might be keeping your trash bins off the sidewalk or leaving the car back in Mason.
The future is coming at us faster now than it ever has before, and I doubt I’ll even recognize this place in 20 years. But we still have the bones of a dense, walkable neighborhood that anyone would be proud to call home – all we need to do is take care of it.