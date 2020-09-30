The end of oil’s reign is finally visible, especially thanks to this pandemic. Exxon Mobil fell from the Dow Jones Industrial Average after a 92-year run. Following their worst quarter since its 2010 oil spill, BP announced in August its plans to invest $5 billion a year in renewables. Eventually, it hopes to let go of fossil fuels altogether.
These COVID-catalyzed shifts reflect an industry-wide revelation: it will not be a lack of supply that brings a close to the oil industry, it will be a lack of demand.
Of course, the rest of the world picked up on this years ago. But it is China that is leading the parade. Chinese companies produce 72% of the world’s solar panels, 69% of its lithium-ion batteries (used for electric vehicles), and 45% of wind turbines.
It also has its hand in the materials needed to produce these technologies. Chinese firms are invested in mineral mines on multiple continents, most notably Africa. Yes, the country is still running on coal and stands as the world’s largest carbon emitter. However, as the world shifts to clean energy, China will have a decades-long head start over the US.
Joe Biden is the first presidential candidate to put climate policy at the forefront of his campaign, promising to invest trillions into renewables and put America on track for carbon neutrality by 2050.
According to a plan released by house democrats in June, it seems this will be implemented using regulations that span multiple sectors. Taking legal measures can be slow-moving and risky when China could dominate the renewable energy market in as little as a few decades. Still, the choice come November is between this, and a man with undying support for oil and all of its ramifications.
It is time to move on. Several absurdities come along with using fossil fuels, in addition to waning economic viability. Its role in climate change and other ecological consequences are clear. Oil also requires meddling in the politics of petrostates, reducing its citizens to pawns in a political game.
Obtaining the raw materials needed to transition to renewables will undoubtedly come with conflict and exploitation. However, the suffering and instability that results from America and other western power’s involvement in the politics of Saudi Arabia, Iran and others is an absolute waste of resources on our part and allows for a complete disregard for human life. If nothing else, a future with China dominating the energy industry is terrifying. It is time to end the short-sighted games that benefit so few.
Trump and his supporters need to recognize how some of their foremost concerns are intertwined; almost too ironically, letting go of the dying coal industry is one of the US’s biggest weapons against China. He can continue this behavior and promote his contradictions. If nothing else, beating this dead horse is clearing China's way to become the global power: Trump a comfortable rung on the ladder for the way up.