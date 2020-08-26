We all know by now that there is a link between social media usage and poor mental health. That’s why we constantly see people taking ‘digital detoxes’ and deleting their Instagram apps every few weeks. Nonetheless, with a pandemic on our hands, it seems social media usage has spiked tremendously. According to Forbes, a study found that social media usage increased by 61% amongst 25,000 consumers. Twitter has 23% more users than last year.
These numbers are not surprising. We are spending an unprecedented amount of time at home with far less non-digital distractions than ‘normal’ circumstances. Although I applaud social media’s ability to keep us connected during a pandemic, it’s worrying to also acknowledge the harms of indulging our culture’s digital addiction.
Instead of letting the hours pass scrolling on TikTok, Instagram or Twitter, maybe it would be more beneficial if we spent our new spare time taking up new, in-person hobbies that can be fun and rewarding even in solitude. For example, try letting your digital time be for school and work alone, text or call the family and friends that matter the most, and then spend your spare hours baking, reading, gardening, exercising, etc.
As we move into a new school year and things pick up again in a mostly online context, let’s make an attempt to stay clear-headed and present. No one’s mental health should have to suffer because of digital detriment. Reach out to UC’s Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) if you find online school and life to be too overwhelming… There’s also no shame in baking.