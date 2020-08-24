Two months after Cincinnati’s unveiling of the collaborative ‘Black Lives Matter!’ mural in front of city hall, Black Lives Matter protests in all 50 states, and a mirage of tear gas from an unrelenting militarized police force, cops are still everywhere.
Taking a stroll down the street in my Clifton neighborhood, I could easily walk by 3 to 4 cop cars in 15 minutes. I can only imagine that this overly saturated police presence is a scare tactic for drunken college students who might misbehave. Harmless as it may be intended, having cop cars parked on every street still feels so threatening.
Especially for Black and indigenous people of color who, I’m sure, have had more than their fair share of police encounters, this daunting presence could only do harm rather than good. Black Americans are over two times more likely to be shot and killed by police than white Americans, despite making up less than 13 percent of the total population. Of course, police tend to reside in Black neighborhoods, waiting for any chance to implement ‘law and order,’ as they call it.
Around UC, many of the neighborhoods have been gentrified, overwhelmed and overtaken by privileged, largely white college students. The excessive amounts of police—noticeably more now that students have moved back into the area and classes have officially begun—is still questionable at best. Safety in and around Cincinnati does not necessarily mean more police.
Last year, my partner’s apartment was robbed, like many others’ around campus. Despite living in a UC-owned building with supposedly maximum security and a heavy police presence, ‘law and order’ was never served. His roommate’s laptop was stolen, and without any help from an officer, he figured out how to get it back himself. Only one of the many robbers was ever identified, and anyone could have completed most of the bureaucracy they had to go through. Social workers, mental health professionals and other de-escalating forces are often much more equipped for these tasks.
Here to keep people safe, police only act as threats to people who have been victimized by them time and time again. We marched for George Floyd, sure, but also for the entire Black community, all the pain and hardships we’ve systematically placed upon them for generations. ‘Black lives matter,’ they chanted, while getting pepper-sprayed and much worse.
Here in Cincinnati, 7,000 signatures were collected to put a charter amendment on the ballot to defund and reimagine policing. Sadly, it wasn’t enough to get a vote, but the people spoke loud and clear. While it’s not my place as a non-Black person to voice their needs now, I don’t think anyone appreciates status quo policing in Clifton after long months of protests to reform, defund and even abolish the police.
Now is clearly the time to minimize police presence in Cincinnati– show Black and indigenous people of color that they are being heard rather than ignored.