Cincinnati, OH (45221)

Today

Cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.