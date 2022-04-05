Waking up at 7 a.m. to shuffle to class and start working on mundane exercises that you can’t relate to, taking work home with you and shaping your day around schedules that other people set. Regardless of what is being taught, our enforced habits and attitudes around school are already a little bleak. American education prepares us more for the roughest parts of a 9 to 5 than the ability to be curious people while we’re there.
It’s a common complaint to hear that American K-12 doesn’t prepare people for real life. As much as I love algebra, it’s easy to see why most people aren’t thinking about it every day. In all reality, I would’ve been much better suited to adulthood having learned how to cook for myself or do taxes instead.
To think these things are mutually exclusive would be shortsighted. Traditional core subjects like chemistry, calculus and language arts have all sorts of connections to our daily lives. Learning to cook can probably teach you all of these subjects at once if you pay close enough attention.
So why aren’t we hitting these two birds with one, scholarly stone?
Unfortunately, only a handful of the people in charge of making this decision have actually stepped inside a high school in the last 50 years. K-12 learning standards are drafted by the Ohio Department of Education and influenced by state congress, and large-scale partnerships with testing companies like Pearson and CollegeBoard have teachers backed into a corner. Schools are “teaching to the test” more than ever, and students aren’t interested.
We need to find a way to protect quality of education while allowing for exciting experiences driven by creative teachers, not politicians. By leaving this public service in inexperienced hands, we leave students in the crossfire of political attacks and industry lobbyists. If teachers and their students had a say in what to learn, we wouldn’t have ideas like Ohio’s “Divisive Concepts” bill flying around.
The content we cover in class is at best myopic and abstract, and at worst racist and politically motivated. Forget the pledge of allegiance, anyone who’s opened an American history textbook can tell you that the way we teach in this country has a noticeable point of view.
The point is America’s public-school teachers often don’t have the autonomy to create engaging, relevant lessons that connect their subjects to different parts of everyday life. If we can create room for these kinds of ideas in our state curriculum, maybe we’ll live to see a day when most Americans don’t feel like their math class was a waste of time.
Public education is a human right. Access to general knowledge like the scientific method, the alphabet, and how to read a graph are essential for participating in the modern American world. But just opening school doors and letting students in for free isn’t all it takes. Our school curriculums need to meet students where they’re at, put them in engaging situations, and genuinely prepare them for the rest of their lives.