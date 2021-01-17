Sitting on the edge of the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood, Permaganic Eco Gardens provides for the community in more ways than one. It's a community garden sponsored in part by the Civic Garden Center of Greater Cincinnati and an eclectic array of individuals who have the urge to tackle every problem at once.
Whether it be ensuring that every local child has a few meals a day or combatting corporate pressures to gentrify largely black neighborhoods, Permaganic Eco Garden provides something essential to the community it serves: life itself.
Despite the development of a fast-paced industrialized agriculture network in the U.S., the needs of so many communities who you'd think would have easy access to necessities like food and shelter remain unmet.
Food insecurity should not be a problem, period. Yet, right next to UC's campus, 90 percent of our neighbors in Avondale live in food deserts. That means there isn't a single store specifically for groceries within walking distance (that's one mile in urban areas according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture) of most residents' homes.
Unknown to many, the University Plaza Kroger on the southeast edge of UC's main campus opened in conjunction with the closing of another Kroger in Walnut Hills in 2016.
"Losing our grocery store is disappointing, particularly because many of our most vulnerable residents will now have limited access to quality food options," said Kevin Wright of the Walnut Hills Redevelopment Foundation to WCPO in 2016. Wright went on to defend the Kroger location's closing.
In other words, an influx of UC students made it more profitable for crucial grocery stores like Kroger to locate themselves near college students (whose parents often pay the grocery bills) than near those truly vulnerable to food insecurity.
Community gardens, which, thanks to the Civic Garden Center, are widespread across Cincinnati, prevent corporate interests from deciding who gets food. They don't discriminate based on where you live and what's profitable. They just put organically grown vegetables in children's bellies, alongside building community and teaching essential skills for self-sufficiency.
The urban food forest is mostly there to provide for the people around it in any way it can. Its youth-centered programs ensure that the garden constantly produces food, but it also teaches vital life skills to the young people who tend to it. The weekly free meal serves combine garden-fresh produce and other food products donated by grocery vendors to feed anyone and everyone who stops by.
Permaganic Eco Garden's principles are as follows: give what you can and take what you need. Its long-time partnerships with similarly rebellious organizations like Food Not Bombs send the same message.
Permaganic recently launched a Patreon where individual patrons can sign up to provide a few dollars a month for perks like free produce bags and discounted plant sales. I signed up for the "Sprout" membership myself– what's five dollars a month? Of course, it will add up over time, becoming meaningful to this abundant garden that needs a bit of community encouragement.