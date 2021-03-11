It’s been nearly a year since the first case of COVID-19 in Ohio was recorded, and the state is now making incremental progress toward achieving herd immunity. 9.7% of Ohioans have already been fully vaccinated and access will be expanded to an additional 1.2 million eligible people beginning March 11, Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Monday.
As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been on the decline for some weeks and restrictions for spring events have been eased, the vaccine rollout has allowed for a more promising chance of a return to normal life – but only for some. The state of higher education remains fogged by uncertainty as most university students, faculty and staff, have yet to be given access to the vaccine, leaving the fate of the upcoming 2021-22 academic year up in the air despite optimism from the administration.
At the front of the line for vaccination are people aged 50 and older, those with medical conditions that may increase their risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19, healthcare workers, law enforcement and correctional officers and K-12 staff, among individuals in other high-risk groups.
The argument is not that college students should be prioritized over at-risk, front-line workers or those with preexisting medical conditions. Rather, offering vaccination before the start of fall semester is critical in ensuring a safe transition back to the robust campus life that makes the college experience what it is.
While remote learning has proved tolerable at best, universities are meant to be high-density spaces where students innovate in state of the art laboratories, philosophize in sizeable lecture halls, master their crafts in dynamic studios and mingle in animated residence hall facilities. On college campuses, we both live and learn together in close proximity and tight spaces—the nature of it all is designed to stimulate interpersonal growth and encourage learning in the real world.
Another semester of being confined online will only stifle and disintegrate the value of higher education and cause institutions like UC to continue losing millions of dollars.
Without expanded vaccine eligibility for university students, faculty and staff before the start of the fall semester, a return to a bustling campus as anticipated by UC President Neville Pinto is at risk.
If students are not vaccinated, what makes it safe for increased in-person activity in the fall, assuming that we would still adhere to the current social distancing and mask-wearing regulations?
Even as case rates decline in Ohio, the path to achieving herd immunity should be through vaccination, not by allowing COVID-19 to continue to spread, causing unnecessary cases and deaths.
A safe and more energized campus is not possible if students are not granted comprehensive access to the vaccine. Until then, many may be forced to pursue higher education from behind a screen.