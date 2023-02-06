If you, like many former or current high school students across the world, have ever taken an Advanced Placement (AP) course or the SAT, you’ve probably heard the name College Board. A titan in the field of education, the College Board has amassed something close to a monopoly on high school standardized testing and high-level courses. While there are variants – like the SAT, with its ACT counterpart, and AP courses competing with IB courses – it’s not a stretch to say that the College Board has significant control over a huge part of the high school resume. And, as you’d expect with any monopoly of similar caliber, the College Board certainly uses its unique position to harm its consumers in favor of making incredible profits.
Over the course of its existence, the College Board has made many moves that show it for what it is. They massively are overcharging their customers – $97-145 goes directly to College Board for each AP exam and the SAT costs $60. They utilize an array of unfair practices while scoring using a system called equating, where the College Board determines an exam difficulty and curves based on perceived difficulty rather than upon the actual scores of test takers. They have a penchant for creating cheap, virtually useless classes at the college level (AP Precalculus) and discontinuing valuable courses whose topics sometimes aren’t covered elsewhere (AP Computer Science AB). They charged similar hefty fees to those who took exams during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic online, despite the exams being a glitchy shadow of their former selves.
You might think, with all these complaints aired out, it would be difficult to produce one that triumphs all. Despite all these obvious flaws in the College Board’s existence. However, one takes the cake: its willingness to alter the content and detail of courses to fall in line with profit. Back in 2019, this took the form of the College Board cutting down one of its only history courses that weren’t completely Eurocentric in its curriculum. Roughly 6,000 years of content were cut from AP World History to form AP World History: Modern – a class that only covers 1200-present. While AP World History: Ancient is a real possibility, this means that students have been left without an AP course covering ancient history for at least four years.
Unfortunately, that sample is a much more palatable version of the College Board’s profit motive. In the past few weeks, with their new AP African American Studies course and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ never-ending outcries about Critical Race Theory, the College Board made a devastating decision for proponents of the course: they cut key texts, authors, and movements (such as Black Lives Matter) from the curriculum to ensure their new class would be allowed in Florida. They also added a research project concept entitled “Black conservatism.”
With that class now vastly different from its initial syllabus which was lauded by experts in the field and so many other flaws and mistakes that the College Board seems to have no intention of fixing, it’s time to wonder: is the College Board really a non-profit devoted to education, or is it just a means of abusing the education of high school students for the sake of profit?