At 9 a.m. on Mondays, I force myself up and out of bed, dreading the day to come. It's my only day of in-person classes: unbearably silent, masked classrooms amid a ghost town.
Going into the semester, three out of five of my classes were listed as in-person, so I figured there would be some semblance of normalcy amongst the overriding chaos and disconnection. Little did I know that meant that two of my classes would meet once a week for an hour, and the other would be entirely online.
Now, it's completely understandable why professors would choose to meet less often or opt for online-only. Their safety shouldn't be jeopardized by their students, especially those whose social lives have only gently changed since coming back to school. In fact, online classes have been the most routinely comfortable part of 'the new normal' so far. Professors who really care make an effort to simulate an in-person, sociable learning environment over Zoom, and most students are pretty accustomed to it by now.
Strangely enough, it's those in-person classes that feel the most forced. No one has to smile through a face mask or distance themselves six anxiety-inducing feet over Zoom. While I'm sure that patchy Wi-fi and technical difficulties make online learning a complete disaster in some cases, being on campus is a whole other silently chaotic mess in itself.
Classrooms, to be quite honest, feel all wrong right now. Just like how not wearing a face mask in public these days feels a little like public indecency, walking to class with a backpack on and then listening to a professor drone through a lecture feels truly dystopian. While there are other students around, no one speaks, no one makes an effort to engage – who would want to in an icy classroom, spread out from others and through a cloth mask?
According to a recent New York Times opinion piece by contributor and pediatrician Aaron E. Carroll, we're assessing risk all wrong. If we want to open classroom doors all the way anytime soon, we have to be ready to isolate ourselves in other areas. Socially, for example. We can't simply open up in every area of our lives all at once – we have to prioritize providing a high quality, engaging, in-person education for students rather than in-person restaurant seating and freshman dorm openings.
If we could sit in a class and rest assured that our classmates are healthy, would that make it feel less forced and scary? Or, if we went fully online for a while, what would be the real harm?
While I don't have the answers, and I certainly cannot control what opens when and who goes where, this is one student's account of starting a 'hybrid' semester during the coronavirus pandemic.
Maybe I just don't want to be held down by an in-person schedule after months of loose calendars and breaths between tasks. Maybe I don't enjoy my own particular in-person classes, or maybe it's just the halfway feeling of it all, but I do know one thing for certain: this semester already sucks.