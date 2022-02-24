Cincinnati’s neighborhoods rapidly changed over in the mid-20th century. As is the case for most American cities, outward ripples of what’s called “white flight” caused many historically white neighborhoods to quickly turn predominantly Black.
In a nutshell: largely white developers and city planners displaced Black residents in the city’s core by way of gentrification and highway projects, forcing Black families to settle elsewhere, often in white neighborhoods. Racist real estate tactics of the time preached that as Black families moved into white neighborhoods, home values would surely drop – because they said so. In reaction, white families fled to newer, shinier suburbs further from the city’s core and divested all their resources from the newly Black neighborhoods.
It happened quickly. “The neighborhood of Evanston for example had a total population of 12,261 people in 1950, 968 of whom were black. By 1960 the total population had increased to 13,740 and the black population had ballooned to 10,278,” according to UC Libraries’ T.M. Berry Project. In a single decade, Evanston’s Black population skyrocketed from 7.9% to 74.8%, and white flight did not allow “integration” to last very long.
Later on, as Martin Luther King sang about his “dream,” the fate of Cincinnati’s Avondale neighborhood rapidly changed due to white flight and disinvestment. Racial tensions led to rioting in 1967 and 1968, and with no one invested in its redevelopment, the neighborhood never really recovered.
The deeply racist roots of urban sprawl exist today – it’s how all of the modern Cincinnati neighborhoods we know as majority Black or white became what they are. And disinvestment in predominantly Black neighborhoods left-behind by white flight caused major economic and health disparities between racial groups.
Now, we’re missing a key word: segregation. Although technically outlawed by the 1964 Civil Rights Act, 1960s Cincinnati divided largely white Hyde Park and Oakley from largely Black Avondale by constructing Interstate-71, a project literally placed on top of Evanston and Walnut Hills. In fact, both I-75 and I-71 deeply reinforced neighborhood segregation while further displacing Black communities.
Most of our city leaders have done absolutely nothing to reverse the issue, likely because the mere acknowledgment of segregation remains so controversial. So, it persists. As of 2021, about half of Hamilton County zip codes housed over 75% of one race alone, Black or white, and we are continually reinforcing who we invest in.
In 2017, the build of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. and I-71 interchange saw the demolition of over 100 residences in Avondale, all to give university and hospital employees from the suburbs an easier commute. Time and time again, we continue to fortify racial disparities by further disinvesting in the communities we’ve historically left behind.
To make a long story short, almost half a century after the passage of the Civil Rights Act, Cincinnati remains deeply segregated, and as “revitalizing” development efforts build to a crescendo, so too does an affordable housing and displacement crisis (think of the new FC Stadium in the West End). There are countless modern-day examples of gentrification disguised as revitalization, and despite efforts, there just isn’t yet enough historical awareness to have an end in sight.
Diving deeper into how neighborhoods change over time, specifically what pushes people out of them, is vitally important to delivering progress that includes the needs of all people in all types of neighborhoods.