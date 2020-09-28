Last Thursday, Cincinnati City Council announced that all single-use plastic bags will be banned beginning January 2021. All restaurants, stores and other businesses will no longer provide plastic bags. Reusable ones can be purchased for as low as five cents.
In short, this is excellent news. Our city is proactively taking steps to better our environment, something many other metropolitan areas cannot say.
With the fires raging on the West Coast, the smoke filling the atmosphere, horrible air quality all around the United States, it feels as though the Earth is screaming for help. Climate change has been debated for years now, and I do not understand how anyone can further deny that our planet is being crushed by industry and human consumption. Sometimes, the most frustrating part about caring about the environment is the fact that others do not. So, to see this kind of activism, especially in our city government, is tremendous.
Cincinnati is a city that often boasts about environmental change and regulation and fails to follow through, or continuously pushes it off. It can feel discouraging to drive down the highway and see heaps of trash scattered along the shoulders. Or to drive past “Rumpke Mountain” and see the visual of how much waste we produce. Of course, not all of that is plastic bags, but this is a great start. Enforcing this law will catch a lot of people off guard, I’m sure, and maybe that’s exactly what we need.
As with any significant change, there is going to be a period of adjustment for everyone. I am sure there will be times when you get to the store and realize you forgot to bring a bag, or times when some people cannot afford to buy a bag to use. To help, I think it would be great if the city provided at least some free reusable bags at the start of the new year. Alternatively, this would be a great opportunity for small businesses to invest in reusable bags to give away or sell to promote their company.
Overall, this ban will be a good thing. In the long run, there will be far less nonbiodegradable material crowding our streets and drains. As far as the Cincinnati watershed reaches, animals in and around Cincinnati will be less likely to be harmed by the plastic waste.
The issue of climate change spans much broader than just single-use plastic bags. The biggest contributors are the companies and CEOs that put business over the environment. But as with any multifaceted problem, you have to start somewhere. And for such a large city, I think Cincinnati banning plastic bags is a giant leap in the right direction.