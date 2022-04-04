The Affordable Housing Trust Fund and all the pitfalls and quagmires of its current existence have been prevalent in Cincinnati’s affordable housing dialogue since its inception in 2018, but it doesn’t have to be that way. The concept of the fund is great – it’s supposed to act as an assignment of government capital to build living quarters for those that couldn’t afford rent otherwise. Unfortunately, its natal stages came with at least one major flaw: funding.
The coalition that convinced the Cincinnati City Council to establish the fund had to fight a lengthy campaign and didn’t get all their demands met. One of the demands left off the table — arguably the most critical one — was a source of consistent income. The fund, in turn, was made only as powerful as each individual City Council member was willing to make it.
As of now, ending with City Council’s most recent addition of $5 million and the $15 million in scheduled private funding, the fund will have amassed $57 million dollars. These $57 million dollars come from a wide variety of sources – sources that are, to the fund’s detriment, inconsistent at best.
For example, the $5 million dollars recently allocated from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was originally intended for other uses such as firefighter overtime pay and eventually switched over to the trust fund. The change to marking the money for affordable housing use was made not because of priority, but because of an error: the original plan was not allowed by the federal government.
To the credit of the sitting City Council, they did pass legislation that will offer some level of funding on a consistent basis. Against their credit, however, the allotment is a percentage of a percentage of the remaining city surplus after several expenses. The resulting funding in coming years is projected to be somewhere between $1-2 million a year. Not terrible, but not even close to what is needed.
One common statistic used to calculate necessary affordable housing numbers is the federal government’s “cost-burdened” metric, which is defined as spending more than 30% of household income on rent and utilities. Using that percentage, around 44,000 families in Greater Cincinnati are cost-burdened as of July 2021 and need affordable housing – a problem that is only getting worse.
The average cost of building an affordable housing unit varies heavily depending upon location, but Columbus projects provide us a good example of what affordable housing construction might entail. In 2019, an affordable housing bond of $50 million was contributed by the government to a total fund of $300.8 million that built 1,324 units. That amounts to an average of $227,190 per unit.
Applying that rate to Cincinnati, the $57 million fund and $1-2 million a year is hardly a drop in the ocean, providing an upfront 251 units plus six or seven units a year. With a need of 44,000 units and counting, it would be nearly impossible to eliminate the struggle for affordable housing in Cincinnati on the measly funding currently provided.
Issue 3 of 2021, a plan that would have dedicated $50 million per year to the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, may have failed at the ballot box, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t necessary. Even $50 million a year would still require vast amounts of outside help, but it would go a long way to improving the lives of low-income families in Cincinnati.
Although they did improve the situation marginally in the wake of its failure, our community needs to push Mayor Aftab Pureval and city council much closer to Issue 3’s goal. Their current measures aren’t enough for Cincinnatians, and we can’t let them off the hook.