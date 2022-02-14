Cincinnati is growing for the first time in 70 years. Big development projects and corporate-friendly practices have kept business booming even among COVID-19 lockdowns.
But if you take a walk downtown, it might be hard to spot where all that growth is coming from. Even before the pandemic, our city center was eerily quiet. That’s the trouble with packing your urban core with office buildings and sports stadiums and not much else — it sits empty most of the time.
Since 2007, Cincinnati taxpayers have spent almost $40 million on infrastructure for private development projects. By siphoning taxes away from public services – mostly Cincinnati Public Schools – we’ve been able to keep big companies and their many floors of empty office space within city limits.
We do this in the name of economic progress – wooing big companies and shoveling cash towards new construction should make life better for all of us, right?
When we think like this, our city loses big time. Prioritizing international corporate chains, whether they’re headquartered here or not, takes the money Cincinnatians spend at home and moves it elsewhere.
We need to prioritize business models that keep our money in our community, not ones that stash our hard-earned dollars in offshore bank accounts. If we want our neighborhoods to be resilient, diverse, and equitable then we need to focus on local business.
So, what makes a business local? Obviously, there is no one definition for this. A good measure, however, is how the wealth generated by a business moves around.
When you buy groceries at Kroger, some of those profits will go to the wage workers that live in the area and in turn generate wealth in that community. Unfortunately, the vast majority of Kroger’s profits don’t go to the cashiers or the delivery drivers. Most of it will be spent on buying more food or, even more likely, on the million-dollar salaries of the company’s owners and financial officers.
It would be naïve to think that even a fraction of the food at the Kroger down the street is grown or processed anywhere around Cincinnati, and it would be even more naïve to imagine that Kroger higher ups’ million-dollar salaries are being spent here either. In this way, the vast majority of wealth generated by a company like Kroger is sucked out of the neighborhood it occupies and will probably never return.
When you spend money at your local grocery store, the owners and suppliers are more likely to spend their money within that community. When jobs are created, they are created and filled in that neighborhood, not in an office building 1,000 miles away.
Local businesses create more jobs, increase property values, and are better held accountable for social and environmental damage. Shopping local is a major public investment, so why is our city government so keen on big business?
Playing nice with mega-corporations and huge development firms is a surefire way to waste money, gentrify our neighborhoods, and create a dependency on unreliable global supply chains. If we really want to “revitalize” our city, then we should start by making sure the money we spend here stays here.