Just about everyone went camping as a “pandemic travel hack” during 2020 lockdowns. Veteran and first-time campers took to the woods to recuperate from the stress-inducing year, clearly driven by a need to vacation with social distancing in mind.
Kampgrounds of America (KOA), an industry-leading source for camping research, found that 10.1 million people camped for the first time in the year 2020, making up 21% of all campers that year. Compared to 2019, during which only first-timers made up 4% of all campers, this was a huge jump.
Over half of those first-time campers cited COVID-19 as directly responsible for their leap into the outdoors, too. It seems the influx of campers was no coincidence – even other cited factors like working from home and craving adventure were all deeply COVID-related as well.
In another huge jump, this camping trend influenced people from diverse groups more than ever. In the same 2020 report, KOA found that 61% of first-time campers were non-white. That’s the largest percentage in the annual study’s history.
During that year, U.S. census’ racial demographics matched up almost perfectly with overall camper demographics as well. It seems that now more than ever, increasing numbers of people understand the value of spending time in nature.
Although social distancing is no longer an all-important factor, camping is a no-brainer nowadays. For one, it’s a dirt-cheap way to get out of the house – campsites cost anywhere from $10 to $60, depending on the amount of amenities you prefer.
For those who don’t need any amenities, it’s possible to camp for free. The U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management have acres and acres across the U.S. that are open to camp on for absolutely nothing (except your gentle stewardship of the land, they politely ask). There are plenty of online resources to help you plan your free camping journey.
In 2021, I spent the summer road tripping across the country, and the U.S. Forest Service’s National Forests were a godsend on nights when I didn’t want to shell out that whopping $10 to $15 for a campground spot. I found those quiet nights in National Forests even more peaceful than those spent nestled in campgrounds.
No matter how much you pay to camp, it’ll surely be cheaper than paying for a hotel or Airbnb. There’s just nothing like falling asleep to the sound of wind rustling through the trees and waking up naturally to the first beam of golden morning sun. Forget a seaside hotel, that’s what I call great accommodation.
While we can’t say for certain how many people will continue to camp in the next few years, it’s clear that we all need more of whatever it is that camping provides each of us. According to the National Association of RV Parks & Campgrounds, over half of campers plan to camp for more consecutive nights this year than in those previous. The people make it plain: they need more time spent outdoors with loved ones and less at home in front of a computer screen.
Whether you choose to camp for its financial accessibility or its natural allure, I hope it provides all of us the peace and quiet we need this coming camping season.