After more than a century of dumping candy wrappers, chemical spills, and who knows what else into our environment, humanity is finally trying to clean up after itself. People are paying more attention to how their products are packaged, how to reuse what they have and how to responsibly dispose of the trash that’s left over.
To really deal with this global issue, big changes will have to happen at the federal and corporate level to make a dent in worldwide pollution. But having a personal understanding of what happens to your trash after you throw it out is really important, too. Recycling bins, for better or worse, have made their way in front of every house in America. But communities are slowly warming up to new ideas for waste diversion like building with reclaimed materials and composting food scraps.
Composting is in many ways the gold standard for how humans dispose of their trash: it creates a valuable resource from otherwise useless organic waste. It can be done easily at household and industrial scales and keeps stuff out of landfills that would otherwise generate a ton of climate-warming methane.
It’s no wonder that businesses and advertisers have caught on to this great new trend, but the financial incentive for greenwashing has blurred the line between what can compost and what can’t. Biodegradable plastic is the latest in a long line of deceptive labeling in supposedly sustainable products. Other terms like “compostable”, “Oxo-degradable” and “biobased” plastics fall under the same category, and all of them are more or less total bullshit.
This kind of branding pushes customers to believe that the plastic bag from your favorite vegan restaurant or the straw and lid on your to-go cup will actually break down in a natural environment. Under all but the most optimistic of conditions, this is absolutely false.
“Biodegradable” has no universal definition, and basically means that your trash will break into smaller and smaller pieces until its out of sight. Smaller plastic means a smaller problem, right?
Actually, these microplastics are even more disruptive than in their original form. These tiny pieces still won’t break down to elements that an ecosystem can digest and are far more likely to end up in your drinking water or fish dinner.
At least “compostable” has an established definition. These plastics have to decompose into materials that a plant can eat, but that doesn’t mean it’ll happen in your back yard. Compostable plastics have to be shipped to a specialized facility that can generate the extreme conditions they need to break down. Of course, who out there is actually sorting their compostable plastics and sending them off in the mail? Even though they can be industrially processed into compost, most of this trash just ends up in the regular waste stream.
What’s worse, these materials usually aren’t recyclable. If they aren’t specially shipped and processed, they are destined for the landfill. These labels are supposed to make you feel better about single-use plastics, but they’re really just making the problem worse. Biodegradable plastic is just another example of greenwashing forcing well-meaning people to make the same old mistakes.