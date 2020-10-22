In 1981, the newly minted Reagan Administration pushed a series of budget and tax-cutting measures through congress that would drastically alter the federal government's role in higher education.
Federally-provided student aid was slashed by nearly 25%, amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars redacted from student aid and directed elsewhere. The eligibility threshold for assistance was lowered, meaning a large portion of families became unable to acquire low-cost, low-interest rate loans to help ease the escalating financial burden.
It's not surprising that these two acts predominantly hurt minority communities and their ability to receive an affordable education, effectively transforming higher education from a public good into a place for the privileged. Students were now looked upon as tax-eaters that relied too heavily on government assistance, similar to those on welfare, Medicaid and other federal assistance programs. As a result, our universities began a rapid transformation that has had severe consequences for almost all stakeholders in higher education today.
So, what exactly does this mean for college students in 2020? It means our universities have essentially transformed into advertising firms, constantly having to devise ways to increase enrollment numbers because they rely heavily on tuition to stay afloat. Simultaneously, university boards of trustees are filled with members with corporate backgrounds. This combination ends up taking several different forms, including ceaseless marketing schemes, unnecessary on-campus development and, worst of all, the redistribution of funds away from academics.
In turn, students end up paying exorbitant prices for an education that is slowly being drained of the resources it needs. However, students aren't the only victims; professors are some of the first to receive pay cuts and diminished job security due to this transfiguration. The percentage of adjunct faculty hired over the last few decades has steadily increased, meaning more and more professors are being asked to do their job without their employer's benefits and support.
Workers, both student and non-student, also carry the burden of this transformation. It is not uncommon for on-campus workers to make less than a living wage, a disgrace when you consider how vital their labor is to the university's function. Low-income students, especially grad students looking for employment, are at the behest of work-study programs, where universities get away with paying student workers abhorrently low wages in exchange for valuable resources that benefit the whole campus, including teaching. Compare this to our president's wages and many members of the administration, who make six-figure salaries while existing comfortably outside the issues listed above.
If all of this wasn't dismaying enough, the COVID-19 pandemic has only further exasperated these issues, exposing the deep problems that threaten to ruin our universities.
We must begin holding our institutions accountable if we want to give students, professors and university workers some say in how their colleges are run. While the process of undoing decades of financialization and austerity will take a serious re-understanding of our federal government's role in higher education, there are a few things our universities can do right now to start the process. First, provide total transparency to all university stakeholders and commit to reallocating a majority of funds back to academics.
While only a small step in the right direction, these two things would nevertheless help our university realign its priorities with those of an academic institution. It should be the goal of every student, professor, and worker to both vote for those in our federal government who value education and public goods and organize around these issues and pressure our administrators on a local level to commit to what is long overdue.