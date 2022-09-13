Long before the onset of the Russian invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, Russia was perceived as no stranger to the dissemination of disinformation around the world. During the Cold War, the Soviet Union (USSR) used disinformation tactics to advance their agendas in other nations. Thirty years removed from the dissolution of the USSR, this strategy has remained unchanged – but the ability to accomplish it has become much easier.
While there are records suggesting Russian disinformation tactics stretch back nearly a century, the modern approach began with the creation of the KGB (Committee for State Security, in English) in the Soviet government in 1954. The agency frequently ran campaigns to push disinformation around the world in an attempt to undermine the credibility of, as well as isolate, other nations. For instance, in the 1980s, the KGB attempted to spread the notion that the United States created AIDS through a biological weapons research project.
With rapid technological advancements since 1991, new mediums have emerged for false information to spread. The advent of the Internet, social media, and instant communication platforms has made it significantly easier for anyone to spread anything at any time. Russian officials have been guilty of seizing this opportunity countless times of varying severities.
Most notably, the Internet Research Agency, a Russian online propaganda company, has been found to have had a hand in the spread of disinformation in the years leading up to the 2016 United States general election. The pro-Kremlin company, estimated to have 80 full-time employees in 2016, went as far as to work shifts that aligned with U.S. time zones, and create online groups designed to stoke flames in an increasingly divisive social period.
Russian state media is expectedly no different. Recent propaganda campaigns have included suggestions that America’s democracy is “failing,” that America’s homeless children should be raised by Russia (in a “classic culture”), and that the Russian Federal Security Service should step in to protect former U.S. President Donald Trump from “political assassination.”
Russia understands the consequences of spreading disinformation in the 21st century. The nation’s ability to mislead its own citizens into believing in the high-and-mighty status of the nation – a stark difference in how the rest of the world views them – shows them the power of disinformation. These impacts are certainly the main motivator behind this political strategy.
Plenty has been said about the impacts on American and world politics, but little has been done to address the societal impacts of such disinformation campaigns. These campaigns have done nothing to mend the pre-existing divisions between American and Russian citizens, but they have also worsened increasingly prominent tensions between American citizens.
Russian officials want the division. A nation divided is significantly weaker than a united one. Their intent behind every release of disinformation is not because it is funny, nor is it because (in most cases) they believe the information they are spreading. Instead, it aims to divide us in hopes that we may destroy our country ourselves. The now-frequent use of the term “fake news,” which gained traction in the mid to late-2010s, is largely due to the success of disinformation campaigns, proving how effective they are.
There will always be disagreements – that is just human nature. Disagreements fueled by disinformation, however, can be significantly reduced through our actions. There is no easy catch-all solution to prevent the spread of disinformation online or on social media; valid information may be unintentionally censored, and there are First Amendment protections for what can be published online, regardless of its truthfulness. The best way to remedy disinformation is to take the time to separate what is real and what is not, whether it be through simple searches or lengthy investigations.
At face value, it is a surprise that a country that was prominently anti-Russian for much of the 20th century would fall victim to modern disinformation campaigns set by Russian officials. Understandably, much of the stock put into disinformation by Americans stems from a desire to fuel their own personal agenda – that is, if a news article or social media post contains something that aligns with their beliefs, they are going to believe it. This is equally true for content that was not curated by anyone with ties to Russia. The problem is that to break one of the golden rules of the Internet – to not believe everything found on the Internet – is to play right into Russia’s hand.