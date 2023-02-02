Seemingly constant in the political dialogue of the United States, especially since the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests, is the debate regarding whether or not police officers should have guns and, if so, where. With firearm deaths making up a substantial percentage of the total deaths in the U.S., it’s a great question. Do officers need a gun to defend themselves or others? Or are they causing more death by wearing them?
Without looking at statistics, the obvious answer for many individuals is yes. Cops are put in a seemingly dangerous position on a daily basis at their jobs, and to not give them adequate self-defense measures would discourage those otherwise suited for the job from applying or increase the amount of cops killed every year during aggressive interactions. If a cop is simply trying to do a routine traffic stop, why shouldn’t they be allowed to have a gun on them in case the individual being stopped is armed? Well, reality isn’t quite so obvious.
For starters, stating that cops occupy a uniquely dangerous job is either misinformed or disingenuous – at least according to the 2021 Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries made by the BLS. Logging workers, fishing and hunting workers, roofers, pilots, truck drivers, and other positions ranked higher than law enforcement in fatal work injuries per 100,000 full-time workers. The danger of law enforcement work didn’t even give it a position on the chart, let alone anywhere near the top. While it’s true that policing is still more dangerous than average, pinning it as one of the most dangerous jobs in the U.S. is simply false.
On top of that, in the wake of so many cases of police brutality in the last three years – and many more before that – it’s reasonable to question whether or not giving a police officer a gun is actually in the public’s best interests. This is doubly true when those police officers are simply overseeing traffic stops or responding to mental health crises, where the presence of a gun may escalate the situation by implying the potential of violence where there doesn’t have to be. In these situations, it’s not exactly rare for police to shoot, and sometimes kill, someone. The 2022 Police Violence Report found 1,192 killings by police in 2022 – 97% of which were with guns and most of which were in response to the report of no or non-violent crimes.
The fact that police kill so many non-violent alleged criminals with guns should be a warning sign that something is wrong. On the one hand, this demonstrates that there are at least some scenarios in which police do not need guns, and that in those scenarios the presence of guns can be lethal to innocents.
On the other hand, though, it also points to some fundamental flaw in how policing in the U.S. works. While those guns do increase the lethal force potential at a scene, the actual killings are reflective of some other trait within U.S. police departments. Though this could simply be a training issue, we need to consider what else might cause the police to drift so far from their supposed goal of protecting the public. When so many innocents or nonviolent offenders are killed by the police, it starts to beg the question: are our police departments actually designed to protect people?