While much can be said about the University of Cincinnati (UC) football team's performance Saturday against Kennesaw State, one thing is for sure: The Bearcats were dominant from the beginning to the end and refused to play to their competition's level.
Quarterback Ben Bryant silenced his critics for the time being and played nearly to perfection, posting a quarterback passer rating of 218.9.
Yes, it's true, Kennesaw State is perhaps the weakest opponent the Bearcats will face all year – a blowout was expected, and the final score of 63-10 made that evident. After losing week one to Arkansas, it's clear a fire was lit beneath the team's feet, and football head coach Luke Fickell pulled out all the stops en route to a dominating performance.
With the bad taste finally out of Bearcats fans' mouths, it is a bit easier to take a breath and remind themselves that the season is long and full of possibilities.
The Bearcats' defensive line was unstoppable all day and thwarted any plans Kennesaw State had in employing their triple-option-styled offense. UC's front seven bullied their way to Kennesaw State's quarterback Xavier Shepard nearly every snap. Fickell reminded fans yet again that every team he leads will be dominant in the trenches.
If that isn't convincing enough, perhaps their two defensive touchdowns will serve as a better reminder. At times, it seemed as though the offense could take off their cleats and shoulder pads and watch their defense remain on the field for the rest of the game. Rather than just forcing a turnover, Jabari Taylor and Ja'von Hicks let the offense rest by scoring the ball.
This win was exactly what Fickell and company needed. The road from here on out only gets tougher, and every game will be more important than the last. UC fans should understand this blowout win might be the last game of the season without a single moment of forgetting to breathe.
In games that pin two clearly skewed teams against each other, there is much more that can be achieved than just a "W" in the win column. In addition to getting their first win of the season, UC won a battle against themselves by not stooping to their opponent's level of play for even a single snap.
An offensive and defensive clinic was in full display at Nippert Stadium, and if one was fortunate enough to witness it firsthand, they would be hard-pressed to find an equally dominant performance. Enjoy the win UC fans – more was won this weekend than possibly realized.