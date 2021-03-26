Eager for the world to return to normal, many people like me have minded their business from home. Many of us have suffered from poor mental health, online workloads and self-quarantining. It seems like going to public events is only a dream right now. But not in the Netherlands.
A few days ago, at a theme park called Walibi Holland in Amsterdam, about 1,500 visitors could party at a dance festival. The catch: all the attendees had to test negative. Perplexed by this news, I wondered how the government could allow such an event to occur during a pandemic.
In reality, it was no ordinary party in the middle of Amsterdam, but a Dutch government-sponsored experiment known as field labs. Six field labs have already been conducted, and more than 6000 people already participated. These so-called field labs are intended to show whether events during corona-time could take place safely.
Using a government-approved coronavirus check app, visitors can show their negative test results upon entry and, in return, receive a QR code that they scan at the entrance before partygoers are allowed to enter. The particular app, "CoronaCheck," allows its users to upload a digital or paper copy of their negative test results along with their ID.
Upon their entry, people were divided into three groups. They were then asked to wear a device around their neck to monitor their movements and contacts. The device also recorded the duration and distance people shared at the party. This provided the researchers with data that could track how much people interacted. Despite the negative tests, participants had to wear masks, but only very few actually followed those instructions. Still, observing people's reactions, they were pretty happy to be at a music festival after a whole year.
Andrea Voss, a professor specializing in infection control and medical biology as well as lead researcher of the field lab program, said in an interview with BBC, "As all these people are tested and known negatives. Of course, this is not a normal situation; you have to see them as test-bunnies during an experiment." Noting the ethical concern this experiment raises on using party goers as a test subject, he says, "All these people, all the participants know there is a minor risk. They are well aware of it. If you plan it right, you can do safe things. So, this is not an unsafe event. "
I wonder if these experiments will show a COVID-19 free result. Could well-controlled and monitored parties be the future of social life in a currently pandemic-stricken, isolated world?