Fame, and the inflated egos that believe they can get away with anything because it, has seemingly been around forever. No matter what type of fame, these scenarios always seem to come out of the woodwork at one point or another – Hollywood’s moguls have faced accusation after accusation in the past decade, prominent political figures like Matt Gaetz have been accused of sex trafficking – although Gaetz himself was not charged by the DOJ – and plenty of other famous groups have experienced the same. While not necessarily a new phenomenon, social media influencers are a new brand of the same problem. And it becomes clearer each day there are new, and credible, allegations.
Social media influencers are no strangers to allegations in comparison to their pre-internet famous counterparts. It seems like almost every week some new story comes out about an influencer engaging in irresponsible to awful to horrific behavior. Since the arrest of influencer and alleged sex trafficker Andrew Tate last December, for example, multiple internet celebrities such as Andrew Callaghan (known for All Gas No Brakes, Channel 5, and more) and Brandon “Atrioc” Ewing (a famous face on Twitch) have been outed for unacceptable actions.
Callaghan, a journalist influencer with a mission of “radical empathy and media literacy,” faced allegations of coercive sex where he refused to take no for an answer and left multiple women traumatized. Since then, multiple people involved with Callaghan have come out and alleged other forms of sexual misconduct – pointing to a pattern of behavior. As you might imagine, Callaghan’s response left a lot to be desired. Avoiding comment on whether the actions ever occurred, Callaghan instead turned to say he’s always taken no for an answer, one potential victim blackmailed him and he’s taking a step back to work on himself.
Ewing, though his actions were different, followed roughly the same pattern. On a livestream earlier this week, he was discovered to have purchased non-consensual explicit deepfake photos of fellow streamers and friends – supposedly for his research into the field and capabilities of AI. After being discovered, he went live again to state that this incident was a once-in-a-lifetime mistake that he would never make again – and, of course, positioned his crying wife in the background for sympathy. He also stepped down from his role at OFFBRAND, a streaming consulting company.
As these two have more than adequately demonstrated, behaviors like these almost always come alongside some sort of fake, corporate apology and excuse. The person in question makes some disingenuous proclamation about the action in question being a once-in-a-lifetime mistake or a misinterpretation of events that could never be complete without its respective “I’m taking a step back to work on myself and go to therapy.” Often, what the figure in these circumstances means to say is that they’re going to take a step back to save their brand image.
While these apologies have become more accessible with the advent of social media, one thing about them hasn’t changed: they don’t mean or excuse anything. Callaghan and Ewing both engaged in unacceptable, atrocious actions, and they should be treated as such. No apology should allow these two into the limelight again nor make what they did acceptable – and the same is true for the countless other influencers who will act in similar ways.