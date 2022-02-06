A lawsuit brought on by University of Cincinnati (UC) students against the university’s COVID-19 vaccination and mask mandates comes up short in several areas, and begs many questions.
Vaccine denialism and hesitancy are not new problems – they’ve been a worldwide issue since even before COVID-19. That said, there’s no denying that they’ve expanded with the increased politicization of the virus.
With talk of mandates on the table and already in place at many colleges, they’ve also found a new umbrella under which to thrive: mandate discrimination complaints.
This UC lawsuit, and many like it, tend to fall apart in court because of their distinct lack of consistency with currently existing structures — vaccine requirements for other viruses, for example — and their complete inability to prove unlawfulness.
Vaccination is, historically, a nearly ubiquitous requirement in K-12 and higher education across the United States, and UC is no exception. Students at UC are already required to submit proof of vaccination from various viruses. The only reasonable way to suggest that mandating COVID-19 vaccines is any different is to prove that these vaccines are particularly problematic – a sentiment that simply doesn’t hold up.
The COVID-19 vaccinations, at least in terms of testing processes, are far closer to previous virus vaccinations than they are different. Not only have these vaccines gone through the rigorous three-stage approval process that others do, but the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna versions have been fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a key sticking point in the UC lawsuit.
In addition, many of the claims that anti-vaccine and anti-mandate actors tend to fall back on have been proven false time and time again. For instance, the claims that COVID-19 vaccines can give you COVID-19, contain microchips, can alter your DNA, make you magnetic, and many more have all been shown to be false. With these facts in mind, the idea that COVID-19 vaccine mandates are vastly different from other vaccine requirements doesn’t hold water.
The lawsuit tries to make use of the provisions of House Bill 244 to claim discrimination, but the FDA approval of the vaccines changes the game. The state law that it points to is specifically inapplicable to FDA approved vaccines, and, without this steppingstone, the lawsuit appears to be largely frivolous.
Also crucial to consider is the fact that exemptions are already being offered to and accepted by students who don’t want to receive the vaccine, including three out of the four students involved in the lawsuit. The only downside for those who receive an exemption is having to get tested once a week.
UC has already pandered to anti-vaccine sentiment enough, and it has already rendered the COVID-19 vaccination mandate a bit of a farce with its deadline extension and offering of exemptions for concepts as nebulous as a “sincere moral or philosophical conviction.” While the lawsuit will likely amount to nothing, its repercussions could be dangerous.
UC’s response, regardless of the outcome, has the potential for disaster in the community if it chooses to keep succumbing to anti-vaccine and anti-mandate rhetoric. What the community needs right now is not a weakening, but rather a strengthening of vaccine requirements.