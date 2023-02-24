Abortion has been prevalent in state legislatures across the country since the nascent stages of Dobbs v. Jackson, a case decided by the majority right-wing United States Supreme Court last summer – overturning abortion rights established in Roe v. Wade. When the decision was finally announced, anti-abortion activists celebrated as their desire for abortion rights to be a state-decided issue was finally realized. And, with incredible control of state legislatures and governorships in the hands of the Republicans, it would be easy to remove access from large swathes of the country – or so was the thinking.
In truth, abortion has been a hotly contested issue on the state level since the absurd Dobbs v. Jackson decision. In 2022, six states had ballot amendments related to abortion access. All six of them – including red states like Kentucky and Kansas – voted in favor of abortion rights in some shape or form. While not every amendment guaranteed a right to abortion, the position of voters across the country seems clear: Most people want abortion to be on the table.
This realization became a problem for anti-abortion groups. Leaving abortion to the states means that things like ballot amendments are not only plausible but likely – and ballot amendments are a great way for anti-abortion activists to fail. For many groups, this would be a logical endpoint. If the populous doesn’t like your plan, your options are usually to try to convince them or shift objectives. Of course, that is if you really value things like democracy, freedom or states’ rights, which these groups don’t. If the voters don’t want to follow their plans, they'll have to make them happen in a different way.
Cue recent Ohio abortion ballot drama. In Ohio, abortion is a tough topic. Legislators here are anti-abortion for the most part, and they’re not afraid to show it. Back in 2022, there was an attempted six-week abortion ban that, luckily, got stopped by an indefinite block. Now, in 2023, a local pro-choice group, Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights, are trying to match the voice of registered voters, of which 59.1% support enshrining abortion as a right, in the state through a ballot amendment. This is fantastic and should continue – but perhaps the most jarring part of this story is the following response from anti-abortion groups – who, keep in mind, constantly claim to be pro-life.
After this news was released, anti-abortion groups instantly fired back on the ballot amendment, calling it radical and out-of-touch. This response is already ridiculous, given that abortion rights are far from radical and anti-abortion groups are far more out of touch than pro-choice ones.
Unfortunately, though, it gets worse. One of the attacks brought by SBA Pro-Life America’s president Marjorie Dannenfelser was that guaranteeing abortion rights would “cancel the rights of parents who deserve to be informed and consent before their underage daughters would undergo such procedures.” Besides the expected transphobia, this presents a more abhorrent anti-abortion stance than usual: These individuals don’t want children to have rights or be able to make decisions of their own.
For no reason should a parent have to consent to their child getting an abortion prior to that procedure happening. Abortions are an important right that everyone deserves to have access to and forcing children to be at the whims of their parents is antithetical to the supposed pro-life claims of these activists. If they really cared about being pro-life, abortion rights for children would be a no-brainer – childbirth can be life-altering in and of itself, let alone actually raising said child. The truly shocking reality, though, is that these activists will only ever care about controlling women and minorities.