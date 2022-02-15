Everybody loves the library. Even if you don’t read books, the idea of an institution dedicated to free and public knowledge feels essential to the American vision of progress. In fact, if humans weren’t any good at sharing tools or information, we probably would’ve all died out by the Ice Age, to say nothing of developing the internet or dreaming up the Constitution.
As university students, we are all standing on a vast body of knowledge that is at the core of why we are here. We take pride in having professors dedicated to research and publication, and as students we have access to academic journals that are worth a staggering amount of money.
But university libraries can spend upwards of half their budget on subscriptions to these resources. This has pushed some institutions, including Harvard, to boycott publishing giants like Elsevier. Although the internet has made open access scholarly articles more abundant than ever, companies like Elsevier are doing just fine. Its parent company, RELX, was worth almost $10 billion in 2019.
Maybe this isn’t a shock to you. After all, doing research is hard work, and our professors should be making good money for pushing on the boundaries of human knowledge. How can we keep researching if we don’t want to pay for it?
Paying for science is a tricky business. College students know all too well that learning new things can come with a lot of hidden fees. It turns out, we’re all already paying most scientists, whether we read their work or not. More than half of all basic research is funded by universities or the federal government, so when you fork up for that paywall or a new Elsevier subscription, you’re really paying twice.
Okay, but academic journals still have to peer review articles, right? You can’t fact check for free.
Turns out, you can, and if you’re a professional scientist, you will. Most peer reviewers work for free, a scientific custom from the 1700s that publishers are still somehow getting away with. This isn’t just stolen labor – it undermines the integrity of the entire peer review system.
Academic journals do not pay to create or edit their content, yet they make as much money as the entire US music industry. They are ridiculously exclusive, gatekeep publicly funded research, and distort science to be elitist and disconnected.
It is time to leave this ugly system behind. Publishers may make an obscene amount of money by literally doing nothing, but the silver lining is that we can cut them completely out of the scientific process and absolutely nothing will change.
Scientific research has always been about something bigger than making a profit. Our species’ intimate curiosity will keep us exploring whether someone can sell it or not.
For now, though, we are still trapped in an expensive hell-scape where knowledge is classist and exploitative. Centuries of carefully curated information will be kept behind closed doors until something changes.