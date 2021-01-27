Amid the scandal of impeachment, sedition and an ever-deadlier pandemic, one could be forgiven for forgetting the political cowardice that's a little closer to home. Over the course of 2020, three Cincinnati City Council members were indicted by the FBI on charges of bribery.
The first, Tamaya Dennard, has already pled guilty and received an 18-month sentence. The other two, councilmen Jeff Pastor and P.G. Sittenfeld, are still entangled in legal warfare, with Sittenfeld in particular loud-mouthing his innocence in the interest of his future mayoral candidacy.
This is all on top of the "Gang of Five" scandal from 2018. Sittenfeld and Dennard were exposed to having private text message conversations with fellow councilmembers Chris Seelbach, Wendell Young and Greg Landsman about official city business. They also traded insults about the rest of the council and Mayor Cranley.
Despite discussing big-ticket items like the new FCC stadium away from the public eye and costing taxpayers $176,000, all anyone really got was a slap on the wrist.
A special prosecutor is still investigating any wrongdoing by councilmembers.
With these events in mind, I'm just going to say what everyone is thinking: Sittenfeld took the money, and everyone else in city government probably has too.
The FBI has cemented Cincinnati's culture of corruption, and the only patriotic thing to do is keep that ball rolling: ask more of your vote and stop putting up with pathetic money-grabbers. And if there's no one on the ballot you can trust, run yourself.
Without substantial oversight and reform in our local government, these problems will become forgotten, and our local businesses, our schools, and our neighbors will suffer. It shouldn't be our job to make sure our public servants don't break the law, but democracy is always more fragile than we think it is. Only our attention, our advocacy, and our action can hold these people accountable.