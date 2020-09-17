Cold Coffee:
When the leaves begin changing and a chill flows through the air, many people retire the iced beverages and prepare for months on end of burning their hands and tongues with hot coffee. For me, iced coffee is never out of season, and I can leave the tongue burning to another fall/winter hit: soup.
Here’s the thing, I will not lie and say that I never have hot coffee. If it’s really early or blisteringly cold and my hand physically cannot take holding an iced coffee for fear of frost bite, hot coffee will do, but it’s not the same. There is something to be said for the speed that you can get that caffeine into your bloodstream and get the productivity working at warp speed. That doesn’t happen with hot coffee. If I am to drink it hot, I will nurse that mug for a good hour and a half, and feel nothing because I drank it so slowly. Sure, sometimes you can get the jitters from over-caffeination with iced, but that’s what makes you feel alive, right?
Maybe my tastebuds are wacky, but I also believe that iced coffee can take on loads of different flavors, whereas with hot coffee it can all taste vaguely similar. That could also be due to the heat burning my tastebuds off, but we can talk about that another time. If you feel the need to spruce up your drink to fit with the season, there’s all sorts of creamers and flavor shots that you can play with to do so, and you can sip in serenity. My current go-to for fall? You can’t go wrong with Dunkin’s pumpkin iced coffee with oat milk. It will fulfill all your chunky sweater, falling leaves, pumpkin patch dreams while also keeping you refreshed and renewed with the daily – or hourly – caffeine buzz.
- Anne Simendinger, Editor-in-chief
Hot coffee:
Seasonal considerations aside, I don’t think coffee was ever meant to be a refreshing beverage. I get not wanting to drink hot coffee when it’s 90 degrees, but as someone who drinks a lot of coffee, I can’t say it ever sounds like a good substitute for water, hot or cold.
Coffee is my baseline. Sure, the caffeine keeps me from using my keyboard as a pillow, but it’s mostly placebo anyway. After my third cup of the day, I’m not thumping away like the Energizer Bunny, my drum’s just beating at a steady tempo.
When I drink coffee, I need the heat. The heat forces you to savor your cup. Drink it too fast, you’ll burn yourself. Drink it too slow, and well I think we can all agree that no one likes lukewarm coffee.
Also, hot coffee just smells better. There’s something about the steam circling up out of the cup and into your face, that bittersweet smell hitting your nose before you take a sip.
Coffee is an experience, one that’s meant to be enjoyed. And I don’t think you can get that from whatever cold, watered down latte Starbucks has in season. If I’m going to keep drinking coffee, I’d prefer to take my time.
- Quinlan Bentley, News Director