Olive:
My love of podcasts started in the fall of 2018 when I was battling depression after my mom passed away in the spring. I desperately missed talking to her on the phone while driving and was feeling lonely while only listening to music in the car.
The first podcast I listened to was, “And That’s Why We Drink.” As I got into the first episode, I was so grateful to bring some life into my car. The hosts quickly began to feel like my friends and kept me company throughout the day, easing my melancholy.
I soon discovered just how many different types of podcasts there are. There is quite literally a podcast for anything you could possibly need: a bedtime story? There’s a podcast. Catch-up on current events and politics? There’s a podcast. Book reviews? Relationship advice? Recipe ideas? Practice a foreign language? Scary stories? Sports? There’s a podcast. I dare you to find a topic that has yet to be covered in a podcast. There’s something for anyone and everyone.
Podcasts are also great for people who get emotionally attached to songs and need a break from their feelings. When you’re in one of those moods that make shuffling your Spotify feel like a gamble, podcasts are a safe, neutral and entertaining alternative.
Podcasts are the superior form of audio entertainment because they are interesting, educational, versatile, funny and good for your mental health.
While you’re over there crying along with Taylor Swift, I will be learning about true crime and laughing at “The Office” trivia.
Emily:
Sometimes you just don’t want to hear people yapping in your ear. While podcasts can be educational or funny, music is the clear choice for a pure entertainment experience.
Just like podcasts, music is extremely versatile. In fact, if you’re in the mood for something light, put on some lo-fi beats as you relax and study. There’s no active participation necessary, but it can just set a mood and clear up stagnant energy. If you’re in the mood for a party, put on some old bop anthems from Britney Spears or the Black-Eyed Peas. Blast it in the car or in your room to liven up your day.
On the other side of the coin, you can also put on a billion songs that mean something to you, whether it be because of the instrumentals, lyrics or mixing. You wouldn’t ever choose to listen to a podcast over and over again, but the right song will have you listening again and again.
Recently, I’ve been obsessed with (Sandy) Alex G, an artist whose simple, droning lyricism and refreshingly sharp instrumentals has me constantly coming back for more.
A podcast is always a gamble. It’s a conversation in your ear, one that could take hours to get through, and something you have to actively listen to for it to be worth experiencing. However, when it comes to music, it’s completely up to you how much you engage with it.
Less so crying along with Taylor Swift, I’m setting a mood for myself when I put on my music. I can work, go about my day or scream at the top of my lungs, and it never gets boring.