Widespread Zoom outages have thrown a wrench in the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) first day of the fall semester, causing early morning classes to cancel.
The California-based software company initially acknowledged the outages in a Twitter post the morning of Aug. 24. “If you're having trouble connecting to Zoom, we have identified the issue and are working on a fix,” the post read.
Minutes later, Zoom released another update alerting users that a fix had been deployed and services should be working again.
Professors have likewise sent updates to their classes confirming that Zoom appears to be up-and-running.
Widespread outages were reported across North American and Europe, according to The Verge.
Reaction from users on social media, including students, appears to be a mix of anxiety and relief, with one user calling the outage the “world's first digital snow day.”
The brief outage comes as the vast majority of classes at the university are being held online in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Approximately 25% of UC classes are being held in-person, according to Associate Vice Provost Bryan Smith.