The University of Cincinnati (UC) Undergraduate Student Government (SG) elections are heating up as four slates were approved to campaign for student body president and vice president.
Each pair has the opportunity to present their case to the electorate from Feb. 21 – 27. Voting will begin on Feb. 28 through CampusLink, and end March 3. The results will be livestreamed from the Kade Center in the Old Chemistry Building.
With four slates – eight people in total – The News Record has a breakdown of all the 2022-23 candidates for student body president and vice president.
Issac Smitherman and Yulia Martinez
Both Issac Smitherman and Yulia Martinez have an extensive background representing students.
Serving as treasurer throughout 2021, Smitherman – a third-year environmental engineering student – has risen to become both co-chair of the Government Relations Committee and a senator-at-large. Although he successfully ran for senator-at-large last year and held numerous governmental posts, this will be Smitherman’s first presidential campaign.
Yulia Martinez, Smitherman’s running mate and a third-year computer science student, is equally well versed in student politics. Elected a senator-at-large in 2021, Martinez previously worked as a senator for the College of Engineering and a legislative aide for the Student Life Committee.
Together, their platform can be divided into five categories, or as they call them, pillars: “The UC Infrastructure Plan, SG Reform, Commitments, Community Engagement, and Equity & Inclusion.”
Policy proposals for each include:
- Solar panel charging stations
- Improved bus stops
- Improved walking paths
- Gas Free UC
- Wheelchair stations
More about their platform can be learned here.
Raphael Hicks and Casey Harloe
For years, Raphael Hicks has been the voice of the Student Senate, serving as its speaker, while simultaneously completing his coursework as a fourth-year student, pursuing a bachelor’s in chemical engineering and a master’s in business administration. Now, Hicks hopes to run the institution he’s been the public face of for so long.
Unlike Hicks, who has worked extensively in the Executive Branch, Casey Harloe – a third-year creative writing student – is first and foremost a legislator, holding a senator-at-large position since 2021.
In their announcement video, each emphasized these qualifications. “Through our years of experience in Undergraduate Student Government, and various campus activities,” Harloe said. “We have confidence in our ability to support all of our fellow Bearcats.”
"Accessibility" is a key pillar of their campaign, with four specific policy goals:
- Open Education Resource Awareness Week
- UC Global News Subscriptions
- UC Stress Less Kits
- USG Test Prep Program
More can be learned about their campaign here.
Dhathruthv Baddam and Issac Lukose
Billing themselves as the first-ever “Lindner and Blue Ash slate” in their announcement video, Dhathruthv Baddam, a third-year business analytics student, and Issac Lukose, a Blue Ash criminal justice student, have presented themselves as the perfect coalition ticket.
Lukose has been SG’s director for regional relations since 2021, and Baddam has been the co-director of Outreach and Recruitment for the same amount of time. Unlike his competitors, Lukose has held the title of president before, serving as tribunal president at UC’s Blue Ash campus.
Although an official platform has not been released, each candidate defined their vision for 2022. Lukose said his goal is to “continue to fulfill the ultimate goal of creating a more equitable UC.” Baddam stressed “creating an environment that enhances the college experience.”
More about their candidacy can be read here.
Saad Khan and Saldin Hekmat Sharaydeh
Saad Khan is a well-known face in the Student Senate, having been in the legislative branch for the duration of his political career at UC. Khan, a third-year business analytics student, successfully ran for senator-at-large in 2021.
Khan’s running mate Saldin Sharaydeh, however, hasn’t held elected office before, instead spending his time as a researcher for the UC’s Department of Allied Health.
The pair haven’t yet created their campaign’s Instagram profile, nor is any documentation regarding their platform readily available.