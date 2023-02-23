Election season has begun, and four slates are competing for the position of undergraduate student body president and vice president. Approved by the Election Facilitation Committee, these candidates have the coming weeks to campaign.
Voting begins on Feb. 27 and ends on March 2, with the winners to be announced on March 3. Whoever wins will have the opportunity to represent an undergraduate class of 28,910 people and collaborate with the administration to address their needs. Yet the question remains: Who are the people trying to run Undergraduate Student Government (SG)?
The following slates are listed in alphabetical order.
Baddam and Saxena
Promising to be the “first international students ever elected undergraduate president and vice president,” the Baddam/Saxena slate mixes a recognizable face with a new one.
Dhathruthv Baddam, a business analytics student, is well acquainted with the SG election season. Co-director of Outreach and Recruitment before announcing his candidacy, Baddam faced discipline last year running for the same position after violating COVID-19 guidelines and, ultimately, lost.
Baddam reflected on the changing perception of SG in recent years. “People looked onto the student government with respect,” Baddam said, a respect which, he said, has “gone down,” largely due to “a very lenient kind of leadership.”
Baddam believes that his attitude toward the position and different ethnic background would allow him and Saxena to represent the “entire UC Community.”
Davanesh Saxena, a business administration student, is a resident advisor at Calhoun Hall and treasurer for CEAS Ambassadors, among other things. Saxena is also an international student who stayed in his home country during COVID-19.
As a result, Saxena felt he couldn’t be his “college self.” Consequently, Saxena viewed SG as an “opportunity to find my own voice.”
In an interview with The News Record, Baddam and Saxena spoke about a multitude of issues they want to address if elected, including raising student wages and creating a week-long festival with an array of events for students to “talk about their own culture.”
On Feb. 19, Baddam and Saxena unveiled a “your platform point” post, asking its followers to “put forth your thoughts and let us know about any initiatives you want us to work on!”
Major platform points:
Free shuttle services to the airport at the semester’s start and end
Raise student wages
Week-long festival to celebrate cultures
Career services orientation
Cordray and Kalhan
Brayden Cordray and Isan Kalhan offer a unique perspective not shared by their opponents, as neither candidate has served as a member of SG.
A second-year finance and administration systems student, Cordray has been a PACE leader and resident advisor. Kalhan, a second-year cybersecurity student, oversaw the TedX leadership cohort. This election cycle will be their first year running for office.
The Cordray/Kalhan campaign has already been met with controversy. Their slate was the first to be hit with a grievance report after an “image was sent in showing that a Snapchat story was posted where it seemed like a rule had been violated.”
Despite those charges being dismissed, the reputational damage was complete. Also, without a website, the methods for disseminating their platform are limited. “Wellness, Safety, and Opportunity” are Cordray and Kalhan’s three pillars.
Major platform points:
Safety: increase lighting and visibility of campus security, report more crime and integrate Lyft Ride Smart
Wellness: more funding for Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) and advocate for mental health days
Opportunity: ensure international students have opportunities, increase student organization funding and provide equitable resources
Morgan and Pham
Both presidential candidate Taylor Morgan and her running mate, Vu Pham, have a long history with public service.
Morgan is a biochemical engineering student who began as the development chair for the College of Engineering and Applied Science (CEAS) Tribunal, an organization representing students from the college; she quickly rose to become the club’s President.
Though she doesn’t call herself a natural leader, Morgan said she “always took that leadership role” and was “good at delegating things.”
Similarly, Pham is a former chemical engineering student. He has held many positions – including as a student worker for CEAS Enrollment Management – before being elected as an external holdover senator.
Each thinks their background and skills make them exceptionally qualified to, as Morgan put it, “increase collaboration and transparency.” The theme of prior experience featured prominently in the pair’s campaign video from Feb. 17.
“I have served in Student Government throughout all my UC career here,” Pham said, with Morgan later mentioning her time as CEAS Tribunal President, speaking about how she ran eight career fairs, large events and small-scale events with multiple collaborating organizations.
To improve infrastructure, for example, Morgan and Pham want to place benches or waiting pods at all major UC shuttle stops and implement shuttle rides to and from CVG regional airport at the beginning and end of university-wide breaks.
As an attempt to increase transparency, Morgan and Pham believe reforming SG is an important first step, specifically, sending regular updates on Instagram and SG websites to better inform the student body of what SG has been working on.
The slate has one grievance report against it because a past student body president commented on their post.
Major platform points:
Infrastructure: outdoor Wi-Fi and UC Shuttle expansion
Equity and Inclusion: mental health advocacy and bystander training
Collaboration: up UC and community partnerships and promote student organizations
Leadership: open SG office, student leadership council
Troy and Piper
Hoping to embody their slogan “your connection to NEXT,” presidential candidate Jack Troy and running mate Elizabeth Piper want a campaign centered around the future.
Like their opponents in the Morgan/Pham campaign, Troy/Piper separated their platform into four distinct topics: renovation and innovation, sustainable futures, experience enrichment and building bridges. On their “Renovation” page, a viewer will find several recommendations, including increasing available meal plan options, opening Langsam Library 24 hours, seven days a week, and prioritizing parking options for commuters.
Troy/Piper also expect to expedite the current university goal of being carbon neutral by 2075, encourage use of bearcat transportation and provide live updates.
Their website also showcases a sizable list of endorsements, from students across leadership positions, including Neo Initiative President Noura Ata, Kappa Gamma Gamma President Shelby Mecklenborg and Sigma Chi President Evan Phelps.
Before announcing their candidacies, Jack Troy, a fourth-year computer engineering student, served as SG’s co-director of health and wellness; Piper, a fourth-year information systems and marketing student, served as director of treasury affairs.
Major platform points:
Renovation as innovation: increase building access
Sustainable futures: innovate parking garage spaces and shuttle tracking screens
Experience enrichment: increase student wages and expand student leadership resources
Building bridges: maintain and create city partnerships and promote student recreation spaces