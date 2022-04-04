A woman was shot early Monday morning on E. McMillan St. near Mad Frog, just blocks away from the University of Cincinnati (UC).
The woman, who has not been identified, was shot at approximately 1 a.m. Monday morning, when emergency responders were called to the scene, a University of Cincinnati Police Division (UCPD) report confirmed.
The Cincinnati Fire Department (CFD) transported the woman to UC Medical Center with “non-life-threatening” injuries, police said.
UCPD responded to the incident, but the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) will handle the case.
UCPD said the suspect fled in an unknown direction in a burgundy Jeep with tinted windows. CPD located five shell casings just east of Mad Frog, according to a police report.
No arrests were made, and police do not know what led to the violence.
The victim is not affiliated with UC, police said.