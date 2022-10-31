Woman fatally shot near 1819 Innovation Hub

*Update: Police presence is gone from Reading Road and streets are now cleared for drivers.
Police responded to reports of a shooter on Monday afternoon, where one person was fatally shot on Reading Road in Avondale, nearest the University of Cincinnati (UC) 1819 Innovation Hub.
UC students received a text and email alert through the UC alert system around 2:40 p.m., informing them of an emergency near the 1819 Innovation Hub. The message did not disclose what the incident was.
13 minutes later, another UC alert was sent informing the UC community that the incident was no longer an active threat to campus activity.
Both the UC Police Division (UCPD) and the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) were reported on site. According to police officers at the crime scene, a young female was shot and killed as a result of the incident. The woman was reported to have been alive when police arrived on scene. No other information is being released at this time.
The identity of the victim remains unclear at this time.
Traffic Alert!! Reading Road will be shut down between Lincoln Avenue and Linton Street until further notice, due to police activity. Please use alternate route. @CincyPD pic.twitter.com/uXatgGlMfx— Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) October 31, 2022
There is a gray SUV parked in the middle of the crime scene and a number of evidence markers littering the street surrounding it, although authorities have released no official information to the public involving the exact events that occurred this afternoon.
CPD shut down parts of Reading Road as a result of the shooting, from the corner of Linton Road to just south of Martin Luther King Drive. Police report that this section of the road is likely to be blocked off for a few more hours while they continue to investigate the scene.