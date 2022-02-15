Cincinnati City Council unanimously approved a deal to renovate the Macy's building downtown, turning it into residential rental units. However, City Council does not consider the project's environmental sustainability a priority, which differs from Mayor Aftab Pureval's plans.
The news comes as environmental activists at the University of Cincinnati (UC) express concern about the state of climate change.
The plan, labeled the "Macy's HQ Redevelopment," would authorize the New York-based real estate developer Victrix LLC to "renovate the property into approximately 338 residential rental units" at an estimated cost of $72,800,000, beginning in April 2023.
"I couldn't be more proud of this deal, and what it represents for the future of development in Cincinnati," Cincinnati City Councilmember Greg Landsman said in a statement.
In the agenda packet, which further details the project, "no" is the response to whether "environmentally sustainable development" is considered a council priority.
Cincinnati local government has long prioritized making sure development projects have an environmentally friendly outlook, with the Green Cincinnati Plan – a recommendation list for increasing sustainability throughout the city – which the Environmental and Energy Study Institute praised as a "roadmap for climate and environmental action."
Pureval, who was elected last year, is no exception. Under the "Reducing Emissions" page of his Cincinnati Environmental Plan document, an entire section is dedicated to the reduction of "emissions from built infrastructure." In that segment, it stated that "renewable energy and energy efficiency are the twin strategies we can use to dramatically reduce the emissions from our built environment, both city-owned and commercial/residential."
"Prioritizing strategies to further reduce commercial building emissions will play a major role in allowing the city to reach its emissions goals," the document reads.
Similarly, Pureval's Affordable Housing Plan says that "if a project will cause environmental harm, negatively impact a local community in a debilitating way, or reduce quality of life, it won't be approved."
Yet, Pureval supported a vote in favor of the project at City Council's Jan. 26 meeting.
Although no one from the mayor's office responded to a request for comment, Kathryn Luebkman, director of communications and media for Councilmember Landsman, did.
"Environmentalism/environmental justice is absolutely a priority for not only CM Landsman, but the entire Council & the Mayor," said Luebkman, explaining that the aforementioned category "refers to pursuing and obtaining a 'LEED certification'; while we always appreciate and encourage development projects that are able to pursue this certification – the more LEED buildings, the better – we don't expect every project to do so."
She also cited an increase in each unit's rent from the higher construction costs as reasoning for why, adding that the project itself was an example of environmentally positive reclamation because the Macy's buildings' reuse "allows for the reclamation of an immense amount of existing building materials... adding hundreds of housing units whilst avoiding the inescapable environmental impact of new construction."
Leaders for Environmental Awareness and Protection (LEAP) – a student-led environmental awareness and climate action organization with branches on many college campuses, including UC – gathered in a conference room in Baldwin Hall to discuss possible projects and the future of climate policy like on campus and beyond. Throughout, LEAP members spoke about why they feel a youth-run movement to eliminate human-made pollution and curb environmental destruction is essential.
"It's very easy for my demographic to say, 'I'm gonna live in ignorance,'" said Nina Nash, president of the club and a third-year environmental studies and geology major.
"I think a big part of [sustainability] is actually making the change, being the generation that doesn't turn a blind eye and kick the can," Nash added.