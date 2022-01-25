The University of Cincinnati (UC) has opened a new carry-out dining location on the lower level of Tangeman University Center (TUC) while MarketPoint renovations are underway. The carry-out service is located in Catskeller, a former campus pub that was refurbished for the use of university dining services.
The dining location originally opened on Jan. 18 and will remain operational through the spring semester.
During the semester, Catskeller will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday. The location will be closed on the weekends, according to the UC dining website.
Much like MarketPoint, Catskeller offers students both grab-and-go and hot buffet options including grill, entrée and pizza for carry-out only.
“One common request Food Services receives is for more carry-out options. With the opening of Catskeller, we can now offer to-go breakfast options for students,” said Katy Wahlke, Director of Food Services at UC.
Catskeller is the replacement dining hall while MarketPoint undergoes a multimillion-dollar renovation to increase capacity and modernize the hall.
“With the year-long MarketPointe renovation underway, Food Services needed to add another dining location,” said Wahlke. “Catskeller is centrally located on campus, has much of the necessary infrastructure to provide meal service, and offers some seating and study space for students, making it a natural location.”
Barry Howard, chef manager at UC, echoes Wahlke’s statement, believing that Catskeller is a necessary space for students.
“They need it,” said Howard. “We don’t have MarketPoint so we have to have something else. [Catskeller] is in the middle of campus and gives the same quality of food as MarketPoint.”
To make Catskeller a viable location for dining, enhanced food service equipment such as a hot buffet line was added to the existing catering kitchen that was previously in the space, according to Wahlke.
Food service was offered when Catskeller formerly served as a pub, so much of the basic infrastructure was already in place to transform the bar into a student dining location.
Construction crews have run electric, updated the lighting and added a hand sink to prepare for food service, according to Wahlke. The bar has also been removed from Catskeller.
During the first week of operation as a dining hall, the number of students that visited Catskeller varied each day, according to Howard. However, he believes that student use of Catskeller will increase as students return to camps for resumed in-person learning.
Catskeller has the capacity to serve around 1000 meals each day, according to Wahkle.
Catskeller will serve as a campus dining location until the MarketPoint renovations are complete in the spring of 2023. However, Catskeller will not reopen as a pub after this point.
In addition to Catskeller opening, Switch’n Kitchen reopened on Jan. 24 for the spring semester. Mck’s BBQ, a local barbeque restaurant, will take over the open spot in TUC and will be available on campus through the end of February, although the hours of operation are not yet available on UC’s website.
Wahlke expects three or four different restaurants to rotate through the Switch’n Kitchen location during the semester.